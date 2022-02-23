🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — The Wyoming Area School Board extended the bus contract with Pace Transportation for five years pending approval by the district solicitor. The new contract will run 2023-4 through 2027-8. The board also took the next legal step in having Janet Serino retire as Superintendent by voting to inform her other candidates will be considered for the job as a result of her retirement.

The move was a formality, a required 90-day notification when a board considers not renewing a superintendent’s contract. Serino announced last year her plans to retire at the end of her current contract on June 6, and the board accepted her formal letter of resignation at the January meeting.

Asked what has become a recurring question about having an administrator at the Kindergarten Center, Board President Michael Supey said the board has asked for changes but did not give details, and promised things will be different at the start of the School Year in the fall. A teacher noted the building was locked-down during a recent outside the school and there was no administrator in the building at the time.

Asked if the district had a masking “off ramp,” Supey said the district will be re-visiting the masking policy in March and that he expects things could change.

The board also:

• Accepted the resignations of part-time cleaner Gloria Clarillo and personal care aide Lisa Hughes.

• Approved a request by Attorney Bill Anzalone to hold the annual UNICO Charitable Football Game at the district stadium.

• Agreed to extend the contract of Betsy O’Malley as food service director for one year, 2022-23.

• Amended the Act 93 plan, which covers administrators, with the addition of the position of Human Resources Coordinator.