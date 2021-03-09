🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski Monday said the increasing cost of prescription drugs is driving up health care expenses, which is driving up every Pennsylvanians cost of living.

In an effort to help more residents reduce their prescription drug costs, Pashinski and Rep. Emily Kinkead have introduced legislation that would direct the Pennsylvania Department of Health to study the potential savings of importing less expensive medicines from Canada.

“This legislation makes sure Pennsylvania is developing a long-term solution to this problem,” Pashinski said. “We can potentially save the state and consumers millions of dollars by preparing the state to effectively implement a prescription drug importation program.”

Kinkead, D-Allegheny, and Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said H.B. 833 would also design a potential prescription drug importation program in Pennsylvania when the study demonstrates significant cost savings for consumers.

“Pharmaceutical companies claim the costs are driven by market forces and due to the high cost of research and development of new medicines, but those and other arguments they pose lack validity,” Kinkead said. “Drug companies want to enjoy a monopoly to discourage competition, to the detriment of our consumers here in Pennsylvania, including many who rely on life-saving medications and are forced to ration or forego medications they simply cannot afford. That’s reprehensible, and we already know of other states already implementing such programs. It’s time we do the same.”

Kinkead added that with new federal regulations in place for state importation programs, Pennsylvania has a good opportunity to help Pennsylvanians cut their medication costs by implementing this effort.