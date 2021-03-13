Wyoming Area Catholic in Exeter held a bried outdoor ceremony on Friday, marking the first anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the school in 2020. Students are shown spacing each other according to CDC requirements. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Wyoming Area Catholic Principal Eileen Rishcoff is shown addressing the students of the school on the year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Seventh-grader Mia Corea, center, is shown reading scripture during the brief ceremony noting the first anniversary of the pandemic. Back right, eighth-grader Kendall Morris, right, and seventh-grader Lillian Russin.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Eighth-grader Brandon Cegelka, at the podium, reads a passage from the Bible to the 150 students and faculty at Wyoming Area Catholic during the program noting the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Fifth-grader Martha Goffredo is shown praying the ‘Our Father’ during the ceremony at Wyoming Area Catholic, noting the anniversary of the start of the pandemic in 2020.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic, Exeter, held a brief ceremony nothing the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic with a brief outdoor prayer service on Friday.

