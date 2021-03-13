🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area Catholic Principal Eileen Rishcoff is shown addressing the students of the school on the year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Seventh-grader Mia Corea, center, is shown reading scripture during the brief ceremony noting the first anniversary of the pandemic. Back right, eighth-grader Kendall Morris, right, and seventh-grader Lillian Russin. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Eighth-grader Brandon Cegelka, at the podium, reads a passage from the Bible to the 150 students and faculty at Wyoming Area Catholic during the program noting the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch