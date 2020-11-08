🔊 Listen to this

Maura Kennedy, director of the Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections for the City of Pittsburgh, talks with former Pittston Mayor Jason Klush, left, and current Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, in 2016.

PITTSTON – Mayor Michael Lombardo was recently elected second vice president of the Pennsylvania Municipal League (PML) during the PML’s 2020 Annual Summit.

The PML is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization established 120 years ago as an advocate for cities, boroughs, townships, and home rule governments. Their mission statement is to “strengthen, empower and advocate for effective local government.”

According to the PML website, the league serves 116 direct members who represent more than 3.8 million citizens of Pennsylvania encompassing more than 1,100 local governments.

Lombardo said he feels privileged and honored to be elected to the position of second vice president.

“It’s a cool opportunity to really interface with people all across the state,” Mayor Lombardo said. “We get to share ideas, and we meet about six times a year and one big state-wide convention.”

Lombardo said COVID-19 has put a halt on in-person meetings and the group is resorting to computer Zoom meetings for the time being.

This year’s state conference to be held in Pittsburgh has been cancelled as all other events.

During the 2019 conference, the mayor of Altoona, Matt Pacifico, was to offer the welcome for the event but had to leave before the main meeting of the conference. He asked Lombardo to take over the duties.

“It was kind of great,” Lombardo said, on being offered the chance to speak at the conference. “I joked with him (Pacifico) a little bit, I told him I always wondered with it to be the name on the insert of the playbill. It was kind of fun to do and a great opportunity.”

According to Lombardo, many members of government, not just mayors, are involved including Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney, a Hughestown native, who recently did a presentation of the fireworks issue in Pennsylvania.

“The thing about PML is really about advocacy across the state so things like pensions, fireworks, use of radar locally are all on the table,” Lombardo added. “A lot of legislative things and even contractual things that impact communities that small places don’t necessarily have the where with all to fight on their own are discussed.”

Lombardo said the PML has lobbying power both in-state and nationally on many issues that affect each community in the commonwealth.

The next stop for Lombardo as a board member with PML is moving up from second vice president to president, saying he would enjoy the role of president but the only stumbling block is being re-elected next year.

Lombardo has stated he will be running for re-election in the city for 2021. “If I’m not the mayor, I can’t serve on PML board.”

“I really like serving at this level,” Lombardo said. “I like fixing problems and you can do that, but it would be very frustrating if I was no longer mayor when an issue crops up.”

Another perk of being a member of the PML is being able to confer with other members with similar problems. “What I like most about the league is you get the opportunity to share stories, and we also get to go through training as well,” Lombardo said. “It’s fun and you get to take part in watching presentations by other municipalities.”

One of the presentations led Lombardo to looking into purchasing a computer program that will save the city money as time goes on. The Tyler Technologies have developed a software system to help government serve their communities with technology designed to simplify complex processes.

“This will be another way to put the city on the map; it’s great exposure for us,” Lombardo said, of being an officer on the PML board. “We’ve certainly had a lot of visitors come to look at the city and government as a way for us to share our stories and get involved.”

Lombardo feels being in the PML is a great way to getting exposure to opportunities from other cities and to learn from existing or new ideas from those other municipalities around the commonwealth.

“I think the ability to make serious legislative impact and have the opportunity to look into things important to me like the blight issue is important to me and the pension issue is important to me,”

Lombardo said. “If we can get true pension reform in the commonwealth, that would make cities financial positions even stronger. Those are the things that I’m looking forward to being at the big table and have those conversations with legislators and share our stories. It’s a great opportunity.”