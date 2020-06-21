Summer plans for Pittston taking shape

The Slope Amphitheater will show the first movie of the summer after being delayed due to COVID-19. The Goonies will be shown on Friday, July 24, and Blinded by the Light on Saturday, July 25. Submitted photo Kroptavich Sculptor David Green has resumed work on a commissioned piece. Green’s artwork will be placed at the Pittston Memorial Library when completed in a few months. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON – While the course of the pandemic changes week-to-week, so do the summer plans for the City of Pittston. Over the years, Pittston has been noted for many summertime activities where many of those activities due to COVID-19, have been altered.

At Wednesday evening Pittston City council meeting, Mayor Lombardo and council members voted to reopen all city parks on Friday in accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf raising Luzerne County from yellow to green.

According to Mary Kroptavich, Pittston’s Main Street coordinator, the city’s 2nd Friday Art Walk is scheduled to take place on July 10 with restrictions and changes.

“We’re looking to start our first 2nd Friday Art Walk in July,” Kroptavich said. “Now that Gov. Wolf placed Luzerne County in the green, we can move forward with our July plans.”

With Luzerne County in the green phase, Kroptavich said the art walk would be looking a little different.

“First off, we will be waiving the $25 fee for vendors and artists for the July event,” Kroptavich said. “While in the green, we will not have face-painting or tattoo painting or any kind of personal contact. Masks are optional since this is an outdoor event. All the artists will be given a guideline on safety and we’ll ask everyone to be socially distanced from each other.”

The City of Pittston had planned for a 20-movie series to be played at The Slope Amphitheater, behind the Pittston Memorial Library, but only eight are tentatively planned at this point, Kroptavich said. “It’s possible we might be able to add more at a later date.”

“With us in the green, we can show movies, in accordance to the state rules,” Kroptavich said. “The amphitheater holds 300 seats, but we may have to space out seating six feet apart cutting down the attendance in half.”

The first movie to be shown is “The Goonies” on Friday, July 24 and “Blinded by the Light” on Saturday, July 25. Both movies start at 8:45 p.m.

According to Kroptavich, the movie series has great support from the downtown merchants and all were looking forward to an entertaining summer of movies bringing more people to downtown Pittston.

Downtown restaurants that reopened for take-out services under yellow can now have up to 50% seating dining in under green. Many retail businesses have opened as of Friday.

Masks and social distancing is still encouraged while in the green stage.

Kroptavich also announced the Farmer’s Market, held at the Tomato Festival lower lot, will start up on July 7.

“The farmers are very excited to be out there, and I know it’s a favorite for many in Greater Pittston,” Kroptavich said. “The market will be opened every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.”

The Downtown Pittston Partnership is sponsoring a mural series designed to showcase uplifting ideas such as summer cookouts and fireworks while staying safe and healthy, Kroptavich said. All storefronts owned by the Pittston Redevelopment Authority will have their windows decorated.

The Open Space, formerly occupied by Boden, downtown, is now vacant and under remodeling.

“There’s something in the works, and we have a new elevator being installed,” Kroptavich remarked about the Open Space. “The first floor may be used as a business incubator while the second floor will house art classes.”

Sculpture David Green has been working on a commissioned piece after taking a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus.

Green’s artwork will be placed at the Pittston Memorial Library when completed.

Kroptavich said the Downtown Pittston Partnership’s initiative creating a crowdfunding campaign to benefit Pittston merchants is still going strong. Money raised will be disbursed to merchants with less than 10 employees throughout the city.

“We’ve raised about $15,000 to date,” Kroptavich said. “The fundraiser will continue to the end of June where we hope to meet our goal of $30,000.”

The intention of the fundraiser by city officials is to get residents to support local businesses that have been closed or open part time during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a no strings attached grant but the money should be used for rent, utilities or purchasing more product,” Kroptavich said.

If anyone is interested in donating to the cause or if a merchant is interested in applying for grant money, go to www.downtownpittston.com. The last day to apply for a grant is June 30.

The “Progress through Partnership” crowdfunding program is our way to thank our businesses for always supporting this community,” Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo said.

Final plans for the Pittston Tomato Festival is still on hold. This is the largest event in the city that takes place in August that draws up to 50,000 people annually.

“The Tomato Festival board of directors will be meeting in the next few weeks to decide if plans should go forward to have the festival or cancel for this year,” Kroptavich confirmed. “It will be a tough decision to make. Everyone loves the Tomato Festival.”

Kroptavich said if the Tomato Festival is canceled, a special event could take place in October.