Take away the 2020 season that was interrupted and truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic and Dallas hasn’t lost consecutive games in a season since 2016.

To prevent that from happening, the Mountaineers (0-1) will have a big hill to climb as they travel to Wyoming Area (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday for a Wyoming Valley Conference interdivisional football game.

Dallas, the Class 4A state runner-up last year, enters off a 28-21 loss to Jersey Shore. Jersey Shore, which is ranked second in the state in Class 4A by some media outlets, scored the final three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 43 seconds remaining.

“We always talk about failure bringing clarity,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “It was not from the lack of effort. Our top guys played almost 190 plays with all the kicking game and everything that was in there. They played their hearts out.

“I told them afterwards if we sustain that kind of effort, we’re going to be fine. It certainly brings out what has to be worked on. There were a lot of guys out there for the first time under the lights.”

The spotlight shined the brightest on a completely new offensive line. The unit didn’t create much running space between the tackles against Jersey Shore’s five-man front. Running back Dylan Geskey, a 1,000-yard runner in 2023, had just 34 yards on 17 carries. It was more successful getting out on the perimeters where Dallas moved the ball with short passes to the flats.

“Scheme-wise, that part of things like going to the right spot they were pretty good with,” Mannello said. “There are three guys up there that have great strength and they were fine. We just have work with the other guys and more reps as they build strength in the weight room.”

Wyoming Area opened with a 28-21 win at Crestwood, but even in victory the Warriors showed they also have some cleaning up to do.

Wyoming Area had a first-and-goal at the Crestwood 8-yard line on its first possession but failed to score. The Warriors’ second possession started at the Crestwood 17, but a sack and false start penalty stalled the opportunity. A long punt return by Kevin Wiedl deep into Crestwood territory was wiped out by an illegal block penalty.

Lastly, running backs Trustin Johnson and Lidge Kellum — replacing all-state selection Aaron Crossley — combined for 96 yards, but really had to fight for many of them.

The biggest positive was sophomore wide receiver Luke Kopetchny, who caught nine passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns from senior quarterback Anthony DeLucca. However, there were a couple examples where Wyoming Area missed out on big gainers through the air.

“Some positives in terms of playmaking, certainly Luke Kopetchny had an outstanding game and Anthony able to get the ball downfield,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “The backs, we didn’t run it as effectively as we would have liked, but at key times we were able to run the ball and do what we needed to do.

“At the end of the day, the balance was the key.”

Although the schools border each other — albeit there is a lot of wilderness that doesn’t make it a next-door neighbor situation — this is the first time they have met in the regular season since 2017. They played every year from 1972-88 before having several breaks in the schedule.

WEEK 2 AT A GLANCE

Berwick (0-1) at Mid Valley (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s CJ Curry (0-1), 1st year; Mid Valley’s Stan Yanoski (20-20), 5th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs scored in the opening quarter and then the offense went dormant in a 13-7 loss to Lake-Lehman. They appeared fine defensively, but the offense produced little. There are plenty of new faces on that side of the ball, so improvement should come.

Scouting Mid Valley: The Spartans are expected to be much improved this season and demonstrated it with a 32-0 win over Pittston Area. Jakob Lesher was a one-man wrecking crew, returning two interceptions for TDs, catching a long pass for another and rushing for two scores.

Bottom Line: Maybe Berwick if the game was in late October, but for now you have to go with the hot hand.

Crestwood (0-1) at Valley View (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (36-23), 6th year; Valley View’s Scott Wasilchak (10-4), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Valley View 21-14 in 2023

First Meeting: Valley View 49-13 in 1996

All-Time Series: Valley View 7-2

Scouting Crestwood: QB Jaden Shedlock ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns, but aside from that the Comets couldn’t generate much offense in a 28-21 loss to Wyoming Area. The defense — highlighted by Giovanni Barna’s pick-6 – did a solid job against some poor field position, but was burned through the air.

Scouting Valley View: The Cougars opened with a 33-0 loss to Scranton Prep. Although Prep is supposed to be extremely good this season, the lopsided loss had to be disappointing. QB Zach Cwalinski accounted for 115 of Valley View’s 159 yards with his arm and legs.

Bottom Line: Crestwood’s defense should be enough until the offense finds its footing.

Dallas (0-1) at Wyoming Area (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (77-33), 10th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (105-63) 16th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 49-22 in 2022

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 14-7 in 1966

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 24-18

Scouting Dallas: Jersey Shore scored the final three touchdowns, the last coming with 43 ticks left, to hand Dallas a 28-21 loss. QB Brady Zapoticky threw three touchdowns, but the running game behind a rebuilt offensive line didn’t open enough holes for RB Dylan Geskey.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors gutted out a 28-21 win at Crestwood. They squandered some great field position early, but the passing combo of QB Anthony DeLucca and WR Luke Kopetchny clicked later in the game. The running game did just enough, but there is room for improvement.

Bottom Line: The bordering schools have had some great games in the past. This could be another.

Nanticoke Area (0-1) at Carbondale Area (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area coaching staff; Carbondale Area’s Jeff Arthur (10-23), 4th year

Last Meeting: Nanticoke Area 35-0 in 2023

First Meeting: Nanticoke Area 36-0 in 2022

All-Time Series: Nanticoke Area 2-0

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans lost 46-7 to North Pocono in their first game after the passing of coach Scott Dennis. Former coach Ron Bruza will oversee the program the rest of the season. They are a young group overall, so games like last Friday were expected as the team matures.

Scouting Carbondale Area: The defense surrendered just one TD in the first half and the Chargers were within five points in the second quarter before things unraveled in a 40-18 loss to Lakeland. Offense was an issue last season and was once again in the opener.

Bottom Line: Carbondale Area appears slightly ahead of the Trojans at this point.

Pittston Area (0-1) at North Pocono (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Joe DeLucca (0-1), 1st year; North Pocono’s Greg Dolhon (60-68), 13th year

Last Meeting: North Pocono 37-0 in 2021

First Meeting: North Pocono 48-15 in 2017

All-Time Series: North Pocono 2-0

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots were shut out for the first time in 12 games in a 32-0 loss to Mid Valley. They didn’t generate much offense and a couple mistakes led to defensive touchdowns for Mid Valley. The defense surrendered over 300 yards.

Scouting North Pocono: The Trojans held Nanticoke Area to 16 total yards on offense in a 46-7 victory. They kept the ball on the ground for 38 of 43 offensive snaps, with Joe Briskie finishing with 107 yards rushing. QB Chase Zimmerman threw for two TDs.

Bottom Line: The Patriots may need more time to get going with a new coach.

Riverside (1-0) vs. Hanover Area (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

at Wilkes-Barre Area H.S.

The Coaches: Riverside’s Harry Armstrong (78-55), 13th year; Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros (4-18), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Riverside 38-13 in 2019

First Meeting: Riverside 42-12 in 2007

All-Time Series: Riverside 4-1

Scouting Riverside: The Vikings defeated Dunmore 16-3. Now while Dunmore isn’t supposed to be as strong as in the past, keeping the Bucks out of the end zone was noteworthy. QB Chase Taddonio threw the ball well, a staple of Riverside’s offense, but the running game wasn’t quite there.

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes fell 35-0 to a much more experienced Marian Catholic squad. The running game couldn’t generate anything although the passing game was able to get some yardage. The young defense had trouble stopping the run.

Bottom Line: The game is at Wilkes-Barre Area because of a lead paint issue at Hanover Area’s field.

Shamokin (1-0) at Lake-Lehman (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Shamokin’s Marc Persing (24-30), 2nd year at Shamokin, 6th overall; Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (88-68) 15th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Shamokin: The Indians opened with a 27-13 win over Pottsville. Sophomore QB Logan Steele ran for three TDs and threw for another. RB Za’Kem Clinton topped 100 yards on the ground as Shamokin used a ball-control offense to keep Pottsville’s offense off the field.

Scouting Lake-Lehman: The Black Knights opened with a 13-7 win over Berwick, keeping the Dawgs off the board in the final three quarters. QB Hayden Evans had a good game throwing the ball and hit WR Chris Sholtis with the game-winner with just over a minute left. Could be a team on the upswing.

Bottom Line: Possibly one of the best non-conference games of the season.

Tunkhannock (0-1) at Holy Redeemer (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Pat Keating (85-42), 2nd year at Tunkhannock; 11th overall; Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (7-39), 6th year

Last Meeting: Tunkhannock 35-0 in 2023

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 41-7 in 2007

All-Time Series: Tunkhannock 5-1

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers struggled to stop Lackawanna Trail’s running game in a 41-7 loss. They went up early on a 16-yard run by RB Karver Lewis, but the stats indicate there wasn’t much running room throughout. Tunkhannock, though, had a lot of new guys on the field.

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals opened with a 52-0 loss as Nativity BVM did all its scoring in the first half. Redeemer has been outscored 187-0 in its last four games. Offense was an issue in last year’s winless season and it appears it could be one once again.

Bottom Line: Unless Redeemer gets some offense, Tunkhannock should wrap up a victory.

Wilkes-Barre Area (1-0) at Stroudsburg (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (98-98) 6th year at WBA, 19th overall; Stroudsburg’s Jim Miller (7-5), 2nd year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting WBA: Very good opener for the Wolfpack as they defeated Whitehall 27-10. QB Jake Howe and WR Treyvon Gembitski connected twice for TDs. The running game helped WBA total 485 yards. The defense kept Whitehall out of the end zone until the fourth quarter and stuffed the run.

Scouting Stroudsburg: Stroudsburg opened with a 30-10 victory over Wallenpaupack. Do-everything senior Kamari Coleman caught two TD passes and returned a punt for a touchdown. He is fast and very elusive, so he’ll be a concern of the WBA defense. Ethan Dudsak had a big game catching the ball.

Bottom Line: The game is on local TV and might be worth recording if you are going elsewhere.

Williamsport (1-0) at Hazleton Area (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Mike Pearson (32-42) 3rd year at Williamsport, 8th overall; Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (22-19), 5th year

Last Meeting: Williamsport 24-21 in 2023

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 21-14 in 2000

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 18-17

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires rolled Wyoming Valley West 33-0 in their opener. QB Elijah Way threw for 205 yards and four TDs. RB Kahyear Whaley rushed for 105 yards as Williamsport went over 400 as an offense. As what’s usually the case, the team has speed to spare.

Scouting Hazleton Area: Hazleton Area lost 42-7 to District 11 power Nazareth. The defense, though, was facing QB Peyton Falzone, a Virginia Tech commit who threw two TD passes in the first half. The offense will need to pick up the pace because Williamsport can strike quickly.

Bottom Line: Another tough matchup for Hazleton Area.

Wyoming Valley West (0-1) at Scranton (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Bob Stelma (1-10) 2nd year; Scranton’s Steve Shumbres (27-35), 7th year

Last Meeting: Scranton 29-0 in 2023

First Meeting: Valley West 42-6 in 2000

All-Time Series: Valley West 14-10

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans were shut out 33-0 by Williamsport. The defense surrendered four touchdowns through the air and over 400 yards. The offense didn’t do much via ground or air. Sort of in a rut on both sides of the ball dating back to late last season.

Scouting Scranton: The Knights edged Pocono Mountain West 14-7 to open the season. While the passing game didn’t produce much, the running game churned out 307 yards. Memphis Shotto had 112 yards on the ground followed by Reece Whitman with 89 and Jalonte Weeks with 86.

Bottom Line: Valley West will need to do much better on both side of the ball to secure a win.