Crestwood quarterback Jaden Shedlock (13) runs for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Wyoming Area.

Crestwood linebacker Lincoln Bibla (44) goes up high to pick off a pass in the second quarter.

Crestwood’s Gio Barna (2) and Kyle Draina (60) stop Wyoming Area’s Lidge Kellum inside the 5-yard line in the first quarter.

Wyoming Area’s Damian Lefkoski, center, and Trustin Johnson (0) both go after a pass, with Lefkoski making the interception.

Wyoming Area’s Luke Kopetchny makes a fingertip catch off of the 47-yard pass from Anthony DeLucca for a touchdown against Crestwood.

WRIGHT TWP. — There were some first-game mistakes made by Wyoming Area on Friday.

Two trips to the red zone on its first two drives and no points. A pick-6 that changed the momentum.

But in the end, the Warriors held on for a 28-21 victory over Crestwood in a Wyoming Valley Conference interdivisional game.

Running back Trustin Johnson scored on a 1-yard run with 1:05 to play for the go-ahead score. The Warriors then broke up a pass near the end zone on the final play of the game.

“Week 1 game we talk about it all the time,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “It’s not the plays you make, it’s the mistakes you make. We certainly made our share of mistakes tonight, whether it was in protection, errant throws or missed assignments. Whatever it might have been.”

Wyoming Area sophomore Luke Kopetchny had a huge game, grabbing nine passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Senior defensive back Damian Lefkoski helped out on the other side of the ball with a pair of interceptions.

Kopetchny made his final reception — a 36-yarder — on Wyoming Area’s eight-play, 63-yard game-winning scoring drive. The catch moved the ball to the Crestwood 15-yard line. Four rushes by Johnson covered the rest of the distance.

Crestwood’s final possession was aided by a 15-yard late hit penalty by Wyoming Area that moved the ball to the Warriors’ 42 with 50 seconds left. A 14-yard pass to tight end Lincoln Bibla eventually placed the ball at the 22.

The Comets killed the clock with a spike and three passes were incomplete to end the game.

After a scoreless opening quarter, Crestwood struck first as quarterback Jaden Shedlock scored on a 3-yard run two plays after Bibla picked off a pass.

Wyoming Area tied the score four plays later when Kopetchny speared a 47-yard TD pass.

Johnson’s 9-yard run at 3:09 of the third quarter gave Wyoming Area a 14-7 lead going into the fourth where Crestwood struck with big plays.

Crestwood’ Giovanni Barna returned an interception 47 yards as Crestwood tied the score 14-14. Wyoming Area answered with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Anthony DeLucca to Kopetchny for a 21-14 lead.

Four plays later the score way tied again as Shedlock ran down the right sideline for a 69-yard touchdown.

Shedlock finished with 163 yards on 22 carries. Aside from his long run, Wyoming Area bottled up the Comets’ running game.

Wyoming Area 28, Crestwood 21

Wyoming Area`0`7`7`14 — 28

Crestwood`0`7`0`14 — 21

Second quarter

CRE — Jaden Shedlock 3 run (Ethan Zabroski kick), 11:02

WA — Luke Kopetchny 47 pass from Anthony DeLucca (Nick Ciampi kick), 9:08

Third quarter

WA — Trustin Johnson 9 run (Ciampi kick), 3:09

Fourth quarter

CRE — Giovanni Barna 47 interception return (Zabroski kick), 11:02

WA — Kopetchny 18 pass from DeLucca (Ciampi kick), 7:29

CRE — Shedlock 69 run (Zabroski kick), 5:54

WA — Johnson 1 run (Ciampi kick), 1:05

Team statistics`WA`CRE

First downs`16`10

Rushes-yards`31-73`35-188

Passing yards`277`33

Total yards`350`221

Passing`10-23-2`4-12-2

Sacked-yards lost`2-23`1-6

Punts-avg.`3-23.3`5-35.4

Fumbles-lost`1-0`3-0

Penalties-yards`11-80`11-90

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Wyoming Area, Lidge Kellum 14-44, Johnson 14-52, DeLucca 3-(minus-23). Crestwood, Shedlock 22-163, Matthew Bealla 2-2, Colin Lazo 4-11, Eli Meadows 3-11, Jacob Jeckell 3-5, team 1-(minus-4).

PASSING — Wyoming Area, DeLucca 10-27-2-277. Shedlock 4-12-2-33.

RECEIVING — Wyoming Area, Kopetchny 9-248, Kellum 1-29. Crestwood, Emmitt Seyer 1-11, Carter Kennedy 1-5, Jack Rodgers 1-3, Lincoln Bibla 1-14.

INTERCEPTIONS — Wyoming Area, Damian Lefkoski 2-23. Crestwood, Bibla 1-9, Barna 1-47.

MISSED FGs — none.