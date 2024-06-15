Now that Marc Minichello has his second collegiate national championship as a javelin thrower, he is ready to take aim at a career first – a berth on the United States Olympic Team.

The Wyoming Area graduate, who won a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I championship for the University of Pennsylvania in 2022, won again June 5 in Eugene, Ore. while competing for the University of Georgia, where he is a graduate student, attending law school.

One day after celebrating his 24th birthday, Minichello was clearly the best in the field, taking the lead on his first attempt, extending it on the second and producing both the best and third-best throws of the competition on the way to the title.

“It’s great to see things through – to have a plan, execute it, to have it come to fruition,” Minichello said in a post-meet interview posted by Runnerspace on YouTube.com.

Minichello has another plan.

“The Olympics is the goal and we’re doing everything we can to make a push for it,” he said in the interview. “This brings me a step closer. I’m excited to see where the next couple of weeks go.”

Minichello was back in national competition on the open level a week after claiming his national title, preparing for a return to Hayward Field in Eugene where the U.S. Olympic Trials are scheduled for July 21-30. In 2021, before his first collegiate national title, Minichello finished fourth at the Olympic Trials.

“It’s eventually going to be me against the world and I’m excited for that,” Minichello said.

Minichello is a three-time All-American after placing fourth in the country last season, his first with Georgia. He won a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association title for the Warriors, then was 17th at the NCAA Championships in his freshman year at Penn in 2019.

In his first attempt at this year’s meet, Minichello launched the javelin 257-0. He followed it up with his winning throw of 264-9 to lead the way after a preliminary round of three attempts in which he was the only thrower to surpass 247 feet. That lead held up through three more attempts in the final as Washington’s Chandler Ault, who finished second at 260-2, was the only to even outdistance Minichello’s second-best try.

“I’m proud of myself to be able to kind of go through a little bit of a valley and now this is the peak I’ve kind of been longing for,” Minichello said.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are scheduled for July 26-August 11 in Paris.