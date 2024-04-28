Bodhi Cronin of Lake-Lehman out jumped second place in the Triple Jump by 2’6” with a 43’2’ first place.

Steven Martin, left, and Tyler Lukavitch, both of Lake-Lehman, lead Wyoming Area’s Colby Walsh, finishing in that order in the 1600m Run with a winning time of 5:02. Martin also took the 3200m Run with a time of 10:54.

Taylor Gashi scored two first place finishes in the Triple Jump (34’7”) and Long Jump (16’1”) for the Warriors.

Wyoming Area’s Ella McKernan is shown crossing the finish line of the 400m. against Lake-Lehman at Lehman with a time of 66.5. McKernan took first place in the 800m with a time of 2.40.

Wyoming Area’s Samara Campenni, left, takes the baton from teammate Hannah Stoss, in the 3200m Relay. Campenni, Stoss, along with teammates Nina Angeli and Shannon Kearns, topped Lake-Lehman with a first place finishing time of 12:30.

Wyoming Area swept the 400m Run with Brady Kearns, center, finishing first, Tyler Sciandra, right, second, and Trustin Johnson, far left, third, against Lake-Lehman.

The Warriors’ Lidge Kellum, center, outruns the Cronin twins, Bodhi and Finn of Lake-Lehman in the 300m Hurdles with a time of 43.0.