MOOSIC – Karen Sickle has lofty goals for her senior softball season at Old Forge.

Sickle, the pitcher, and catcher Talia Piragas each enter their fourth seasons as starters for the defending District 2 Class A champions. They led the Lady Devils to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state semifinals a year ago.

“Karen is well over 600 strikeouts for her career,” Lady Devils coach Pat Revello said. “I know her goal is to get to 1,000. We’re behind her to make that happen.”

Shortstop Lilianna Lesneski and outfielders Ava Arnold and Kate O’Hearn also return.

Related Video

“Our younger group that got some playing time last year, we’re looking forward to see what they can do this time,” Revello said during the second annual Bill Howerton Baseball and Softball Media Day at PNC Field.