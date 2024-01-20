Tyler Sciandra scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the second half Saturday afternoon as Wyoming Area remained unbeaten in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys basketball with a 71-49 romp over host MMI Prep.

The first-place Warriors improved to 5-0 in the division and 10-4 overall.

Dane Schutter scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half to help Wyoming Area to a 41-20 lead.

Brady Noone added 12 points for the Warriors, who scored at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters.

Pittston Area 52, Berwick 50

Paul Jordan McGarry scored 26 points at Berwick Saturday afternoon and Pittston Area held off a late rally by the Bulldogs to snap a six-game losing streak with the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 victory.

McGarry led the way as Pittston Area shot 11-for-16 from the line in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs trailed by seven with two minutes left and got within two before missing the last shot of the game.

McGarry made five 3-pointers, including four in the first half. He made his first four free throws of the fourth quarter while going 6-for-8 in the quarter and 9-for-13 in the game.

Matt Walter went 4-for-5 from the line while scoring six of his 15 points in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots are 2-5 in the division and 5-9 overall.

Wyoming Area 71, Wyoming Seminary 40

Dane Schutter scored 18 points and Brady Noone added 17 to lead Wyoming Area to Thursday’s home-court victory.

The Warriors scored 29 points in the second quarter to turn a 12-12 tie into a 41-28 halftime lead.

Noone scored eight points and Tyler Sciandra had all seven of his in the second quarter.

Wyoming Valley West 47, Pittston Area 45

Wyoming Valley West overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat visiting Pittston Area Thursday.

Jacob Stevens hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 17 points.

The Spartans held the Patriots to two points in the quarter.

Matt Walter and Paul Jordan McGarry scored 12 points each in the loss while Ciaran Bilbow had 10.