Wyoming Area’s Hannah Fairchild made the girls team and Old Forge’s Anthony Mucciolo made the boys team when the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association released its all-state teams Tuesday.

Fairchild led the District 2 Class 2A finalist Lady Warriors (14-6-1) with 33 goals and 14 assists.

Mucciolo led Old Forge, a Class A team, to the first district championship and first state tournament victory in school history. He scored 38 goals for the Blue Devils, who went unbeaten in Lackawanna League Division 3 while repeating as champions and finished 19-2 overall when they were beaten by eventual champion Delaware County Christian in the state quarterfinals.