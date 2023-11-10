While Valley View was looking forward to yet another district semifinal game last year at this time, Wyoming Area was looking forward to the following season.

There was good reason. Wyoming Area had a strong group returning and that group has proven its mettle this year. Now the Warriors (10-1) want to exchange that mettle for a chance at some medals as they travel to Valley View (9-2) for a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. and tickets are only available at piaad2.org on the HomeTown ticket link. Valley View received the home game because its power ranking was higher than Wyoming Area’s despite having one more loss.

Wyoming Area’s season in 2022 ended with a 49-28 loss to Dallas in the D2-4A quarterfinals. That game and others against eventually D2-4A champ Crestwood and Class 2A state champ Southern Columbia demonstrated what needed to be accomplished in the offseason.

“These are a lot of the same kids who were on the field last year as young, developing players,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “We certainly recognized we had the talent. It was just a matter of games against older, more experienced teams where we weren’t able to play at that high level last year.”

Wyoming Area’s only loss this season was 34-7 to six-time defending Class 2A state champion Southern Columbia. The score was 14-7 midway through the third quarter when a disastrous 66 seconds saw Southern Columbia score two touchdowns.

The Warriors defeated North Pocono 31-19 in the quarterfinals. A couple touchdown runs by Aaron Crossley gave Wyoming Area some breathing room midway through the third quarter. They also held their breath when Crossley, the Wyoming Valley Conference rushing champion, left the game late in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

Spencer praised backs Lidge Kellum and Michael Crane for keeping things steady until Crossley returned.

Wyoming Area pretty much iced the game on a touchdown pass from Anthony DeLucca to Josh Mruk in the fourth quarter, but Spencer would like to see more out of the passing offense.

The Warriors have shown a propensity to hit on big gainers via the air all season while opponents concentrate on stopping 1,800-yard rusher Crossley. However, they’ve connect on just 6-of-21 passes for 114 yards in the last three games.

“Going forward, we’d like to be more efficient,” Spencer said. “We were 3-of-9 or something like that throwing the ball (against North Pocono). We want to be more balanced, but more efficient when we throw.”

Valley View has reached the D2-4A title game five times in the last six seasons. The Cougars didn’t make the playoffs in the 2020 season truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic. District 2 played only championship games that year. They were crowned champions in 2017, 2018 and 2021, and lost 12-7 to Crestwood in the championship game last season.

The Cougars have a new coach in Scot Wasilchak, but the same offensive philosophy. They rely heavily on the ground game and then try to sneak in a big play in the passing offense.

If that sounds like Wyoming Area, it’s because there are similarities on how both attack opponents. Running Back Camryn Higgins in closing in on 1,300 rushing yards with Preston Reed and Nick Kucharski playing supporting roles in the run game.

Valley View just got past Berwick 12-7 in the quarterfinals. The Cougars have occassionally had trouble finding the end zone. In Week 4, they defeated North Pocono only 14-7 despite having over 300 yards of offense compared to less than 200 by the Trojans.

“It wasn’t pretty, wasn’t our best performance, but we’re playing next week,” Wasilchak said after the Berwick game. “Survive and advance, and that’s what we did.”