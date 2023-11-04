Wyoming Area running back Aaron Crossley (5) hits a hole as North Pocono’s Zach Hatala (57) reaches for him on Friday.

Wyoming Area quarterback Anthony DeLucca (1) runs the ball against North Pocono in the second quarter.

North Pocono receiver Ryan Marsh takes on a tackled by Wyoming Area’s Gage Speece in the first quarter.

Wyoming Area running back Michael Crane carries the ball against North Pocono in the second quarter.

WEST PITTSTON — As an edge-rusher, Wyoming Area’s Josh Mruk said he was only trying to get his hands up to deflect a pass.

Instead, he was able to pick the ball out of the air while already in the North Pocono backfield. Twice.

Mruk’s second interception resulted in the first of his two touchdowns and the biggest play in Wyoming Area being able to turn back an upset bid by North Pocono 31-19 Friday night in a District 2 Class 4A football quarterfinal.

The win advances third-seeded Wyoming Area (10-1) into the district’s most-anticipated semifinal matchup next week at second-seeded Valley View (9-2). The Cougars also had troubles advancing with a 12-7 win over Berwick.

Related Video

North Pocono led in the first and second quarters and had just taken the ball back late in the third quarter while trailing just 17-12.

That’s when Mruk got his second interception and worked his way down the middle up the field for a 32-yard touchdown.

“I saw some guys in front of me, made some cuts and then it was just open field,” Mruk said. “I took off.”

Mruk found more open field with 8:30 left and Wyoming Area’s lead again down to five points.

On a night when Wyoming Area ran on six out of every seven offensive plays, Mruk was able to quickly get behind the defense off play action on a first down from the North Pocono 14. Anthony DeLucca found him for the clinching touchdown, closing the scoring.

The Warriors got the ball back, with the help of a fourth-down pass rush by Mruk, with 5:22 left and ran out the clock.

Aaron Crossley, who left the game for a while late in the third quarter after suffering an apparent ankle injury, returned to complete his 36-carry, 203-yard, two-touchdown night with a few key runs in the fourth quarter.

Crossley came in to fight his way for just enough on third-and-two during the scoring drive and then for five yards on third-and-4 on the game-ending possession.

When Crossley sat, Lidge Kellum ripped off consecutive 18- and 20-yard runs to set up the DeLucca-to-Mruk touchdown pass.

“Turnovers were a big difference in the game closing it out,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “Josh’s interception and then Lidge Kellum did a great job coming in and provided some big plays.

“Credit to those buys stepping up in a big moment on a big stage like this in a district playoff.”

The game’s first two possessions took up all but 16 seconds of the first quarter and resulted in a field goal for each team. Brady Mapes hit from 37 yards for North Pocono, then Liam Burke matched it from 26.

North Pocono fumbled through the end zone to miss out on one chance to take the lead.

Wyoming Area then had a high punt snap get into the end zone and the Trojans trapped punter John Turner there for a safety and 5-3 lead with 7:21 left in the half.

Mruk’s first interception led to six straight Crossley runs covering 31 yards, including five on the go-ahead touchdown 39.7 seconds before halftime.

Crossley kept running, carrying on eight of 10 plays on the opening drive of the second half. His 3-yard touchdown made it 17-5.

North Pocono came right back just 2:18 later on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Noah West to Ryan Marsh.

District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals

Wyoming Area 31, North Pocono 19

North Pocono`3`2`7`7 — 19

Wyoming Area`3`8`13`7 — 31

First quarter

NP – Brady Mapes 37 FG, 8:14

WA – Liam Burke 26 FG, 0:16.1

Second quarter

NP – Safety (Trojans tackles punter John Turner in end zone), 7:21

WA – Aaron Crossley 5 run (Crossley run), 0:39.7

Third quarter

WA – Crossley 3 run (run failed), 6:14

NP – Ryan Marsh 10 pass from Noah West (Mapes kick), 3:56

WA – Josh Mruk 32 interception return (Burke kick), 1:18

Fourth quarter

NP – Evan Wolff 4 pass from NWest (Mapes kick), 11:55

WA – Mruk 14 pass from Anthony DeLucca (Burke kick), 8:30

Team statistics`NP`WA

First downs`10`20

Rushes-yards`18-77`55-281

Passing yards`169`36

Total yards`245`317

Passing`9-20-2`2-9-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`1-38.0`1-29.0

Fumbles-lost`1-1`2-0

Penalties-yards`4-45`7-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — NP, Kevin Wickizer 9-47, NWest 5-23, Marsh 1-7, Brady Lavery 1-2, Riley Moore 1-minus 1, Team 1-minus 1. WA, Crossley 38-203, Lidge Kellum 5-54, Michael Crane 6-29, DeLucca 6-17, Team 2-minus 22.

PASSING — NP, West 9-20-2-169. WA, DeLucca 2-9-0-36.

RECEIVING – NP, Marsh 3-53, Wolff 3-25, Cole West 2-81, Moore 1-10. WA, Crane 1-22, Mruk 1-14.

INTERCEPTIONS — NP, None. WA, Mruk 2-35.