Hannah Fairchild scored six times and assisted on the other goal Friday when Wyoming Area routed host Western Wayne, 7-0, in a non-league girls soccer game.

Fairchild scored the first four goals – two in each half – then assisted Ella Shepulski’s goal and scored twice more in the last three minutes.

Bella Costa, Emily Kostik and Sofia Menta each added assists.

Wyoming Area improved to 10-4-1 overall to rank third out of 11 teams pursuing eight berths in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

Dallas 5, Pittston Area 0

Dallas shut out visiting Pittston Area in Thursday’s WVC Division 1 games.

The Lady Patriots fell to 4-7 in the division and 8-8-1 overall. They are sixth of 10 teams trying to make the eight-team District 2 Class 3A playoff field.

Wyoming Area 8, Nanticoke 0

Hannah Fairchild scored five goals and assisted on one Tuesday to help Wyoming Area pummel visiting Nanticoke in the WVC Division 2 game.

Fairchild scored four times to help open a 6-0 lead for the Lady Warriors, who are 6-3-1 in the division.

Ella Shepulski assisted the first goal and scored the second on the way to finishing with two of each.

Summer Semanek also scored while Emily Kostik had an assist.

Wyoming Area had 25 shots and four corner kicks while holding Nanticoke to three shots and not allowing a corner kick.

Pittston Area 2, Hazleton Area 0

Cameron Karp scored early and Kayla Rodzinak connected late to lift Pittston Area to the home-field victory in Wednesday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Bella Dessoye assisted the first goal.

Meghan McCawley made eight saves for the shutout.

Pittston Area 3, Tunkhannock 3

Kayla Rodzinak scored the game’s last two goals to lift Pittston Area into the tie in Monday’s WVC Division 1 game against visiting Tunkhannock.

Rowan Lazevnick also scored and Bella Dessoye had an assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas 4, Wyoming Area 1

Dallas handed host Wyoming Area its fourth straight loss during Friday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Nick Ciampi scored for Wyoming Area.

The Warriors fell to 1-8-1 in the division and 2-12-1 overall.

Pittston Area 2, Holy Redeemer 2

Holy Redeemer rallied with two goals in the last 16 minutes to tie visiting Pittston Area in Thursday’s WVC Division 2 game.

Fabrice Gatsinzi and Asher Nichols scored for Pittston Area, which got assists from Sadiki Murindabangabo and William Egan.

The Patriots are 7-5-1 in the division and 11-5-1 overall. They are in third in the District 2 Class 3A seeding race.

Mountain View 4, Wyoming Area 2

Mountain View won Thursday’s non-league game at Wyoming Area.

Nick Ciampi and Louis Ciampi scored in the loss.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Wyoming Area 2

Wyoming Area lost on the road Tuesday in WVC Division 1.

Hanover Area 3, Pittston Area 2

Hanover Area pulled out a win at Pittston Area Monday in a WVC Division 2 game.

Asher Nichols and Patrice Gatsinzi scored for the Patriots.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pittston Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 1

Pittston Area recovered from dropping the first set to break a nine-match losing streak with a 17-25, 25-21, 28-26, 26-24 victory.

The Lady Patriots are 2-10 in the WVC and 2-13 overall.

Nanticoke 3, Wyoming Area 1

Nanticoke finished strong Tuesday at home to win by set scores of 25-20, 25-27, 25-19, 25-12.

Kyla Harry had six kills, three aces, three blocks and four digs in the loss.

Wyoming Area is 3-9 in the WVC and 5-10 overall. The Lady Warriors are ninth out of 14 teams trying to get into the eight-team District 2-4 Class 3A playoff field.

Dunmore 3, Pittston Area 0

Host Dunmore swept the Monday non-league match.