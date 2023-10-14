LEHMAN TWP. — Wyoming Area showed remarkable efficiency while clinching at least a tie for first place in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 football Friday night.

The unbeaten Warriors scored the game’s first four touchdowns in a span of 6:11 during the first quarter on the way to a 49-14 romp over host Lake-Lehman.

To do so, the Warriors needed just three offensive plays – and one spectacular individual effort on the defensive side of the ball.

Aaron Crossley had four touchdowns before taking the second half off. That included the defensive score.

“We had an opportunity there,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “We had them backed up in a long-yardage situation. We were able to come with some pressure.

“Aaron, again, showed great timing and was able to get home on that one.”

While Wyoming Area raced out of the starting gate, Lake-Lehman was unable to gain a yard on any of its first five offensive plays.

That led to a scenario where the Black Knights faced third-and-14 from their 25 already trailing 14-0 less than five minutes into the game.

Crossley blitzed up the middle, arriving at the line of scrimmage, with momentum, right at the snap.

Lake-Lehman quarterback Hayden Evans did not stand a chance as he backpedaled with Crossley, a state medalist sprinter in the spring, coming at him full speed. Evans’ arm went up to throw, but Crossley hit him, knocking the ball loose. Crossley scooped up the fumble and ran 12 yards into the end zone.

“I read the snap count pretty easily, came off the ball and hit it perfect,” Crossley said. “It was probably one of the most perfect blitzes I’ve hit, time-wise. I got to the quarterback, hit his arm and saw the ball come loose.

“I thought whistle blew for a second; I thought it was just going to be a regular sack. But, then I saw the ball and picked it up and ran it in.”

That was just one time when Crossley found the end zone. The Lehigh-bound running back capped a game-opening, six-play scoring drive by bulling in from the 5 one play after he ran over defenders while going down the left sideline for 25.

On Wyoming Area’s next offensive play, Crossley was off and running on a simple play into the line, going 68 yards for the touchdown.

Wyoming Area completed its early outburst with a 69-yard pass from Anthony DeLucca to Josh Mruk on its first offensive play after Crossley’s fumble return.

The Warriors had a fifth touchdown nullified by penalty later in the first quarter, but got to a 35-0 lead and the second-half mercy rule by scoring on a 6-yard Crossley run 21 seconds before halftime.

Even when Crossley took brief breaks in the first half or sat out the second half, the combination of a dominant offensive line and quality backups made sure Wyoming Area kept averaging nearly 11 yards an attempt on the way to 348 yards and five touchdowns rushing.

Crossley picked up 176 yards, Lidge Kellum turned just seven carries into 124 yards and a touchdown and Trustin Johnson needed only four carries for 63 yards and a score.

Evans recovered from being tormented by the Wyoming Area pass rush to hit his last eight passes for 92 yards and a touchdown during the second half. Branden Mosher also scored for Lake-Lehman.

Defending champion and rival Pittston Area could still create a three-way tie for the division title, along with Nanticoke Area, provided there are no other upsets. Pittston Area gets its shot at Wyoming Area in the regular-season finale after the Warriors take on the state’s most successful program, Southern Columbia, next week in a non-league game.

Wyoming Area 49, Lake-Lehman 14

Wyoming Area`28`7`7`7 — 49

Lake-Lehman`0`0`7`7 — 14

First quarter

WA – Aaron Crossley 5 run (Liam Burke kick), 9:29

WA – Crossley 68 run (Burke kick), 8:17

WA – Crossley 12 fumble return (Burke kick), 7:22

WA – Josh Mruk 69 pass from Anthony DeLucca (Burke kick), 3:18

Second quarter

WA – Crossley 6 run (Burke kick), 0:21

Third quarter

LL – Chris Yetter 26 pass from Hayden Evans (Ben Wnuk kick), 8:23

WA – Lidge Kellum 39 run (Adison Yankovich kick), 2:16

Fourth quarter

WA – Trustin Johnson 3 run (Yankovich kick), 7:46

LL —- Branden Mosher 1 run (Reilley Kirkitus kick), 0:24

Team statistics`WA`LL

First downs`18`15

Rushes-yards`32-348`31-123

Passing yards`85`90

Total yards`433`213

Passing`3-6-0`10-22-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-8`1-13

Punts-avg.`1-26.0`4-27.3

Fumbles-lost`1-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`6-35`3-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WA, Crossley 15-176, Kellum 7-124, Johnson 4-63, Michael Crane 3-17, DeLucca 2-6, Team 1-minus 18. LL, Jim Mitkowski 8-32, Gavin Shoemaker 6-31, Connor Poulos 2-21, Keagan Bennett 4-13, Ben Dowling 2-11, Hunter Lee 2-6, Mosher 2-6, HEvans 5-3.

PASSING — PA, DeLucca 3-6-0-85. LL, HEvans 10-22-0-90.

RECEIVING – PA, Mruk 2-81, Kevin Weidl 1-4. LL, Dowling 4-21, Mike Sholtis 3-38, Yetter 1-26, Jake Evans 1-9, Sammuel Plummer 1-minus 4.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.