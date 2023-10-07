Kyla Harry had five kills, five blocks and two digs Thursday when Wyoming Area swept Hanover Area in the Wyoming Valley Conference to break a four-match losing streak and improve its chances of making the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional tournament.

The Lady Warriors won by set scores of 25-14, 25-21, 25-13.

Wyoming Area is 3-8 in the WVC and 5-9 overall to occupy eighth place of 14 teams chasing eight berths in the subregional.

Kaia Brown had aces for five of her seven service points and added three digs.

Madison Spittel added six points, five digs and two aces.

Hazleton Area 3, Pittston Area 0

Grace Guza had 20 service points, including nine aces, as Hazleton Area swept Pittston Area, 25-8, 25-8, 25-20 Wednesday.

The Lady Patriots fell to 1-10 in the WVC and 1-12 overall.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Wyoming Area 0

Sarah Dudick and Norah Corchado each had 15 kills as Wilkes-Barre Area swept Wyoming Area, 25-9, 25-19, 27-25, Tuesday.

Taylor Gashi led Wyoming Area with six kills, five digs, two aces and a block.

Liza Chinikaylo had three assists, two kills and a block. Kaia Brown had six digs and Madison Spittel added five.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Area 0

Emmy Norconk and Brenna Hunt scored in the first half to lift Lake-Lehman to the WVC Division 2 victory Thursday.

Wyoming Area dropped to 5-3-1 in the division and 8-4-1 overall. They are fourth in the District 2 Class 2A seeding race where the top four will earn playoff home games.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Pittston Area 0

Lola Wojciehowski scored four straight goals to lead Wyoming Valley West to the WVC Division 1 romp Wednesday.

Pittston Area is 3-6 in the division and 7-7 overall.

Wyoming Area 5, Tunkhannock 4

Emma Shepulski and Hannah Fairchild scored two goals each Tuesday to lead Wyoming Area to the WVC Division 2 victory.

Shepulski scored twice in the first 11:22 of the second half to help stretch a 2-1 halftime lead to 5-2.

Tunkhannock’s Paige Adams, who finished with a hat trick, opened the scoring.

Fairchild tied the game before the midway point of the first half and Brianna Cheskiewicz gave the Lady Warriors their halftime lead on an assist from Emily Kostik.

Shepulski scored 2:45 into the second half on an assist from Fairchild, who connected again just 1:33 later.

Wyoming Area led 22-12 in shots and 6-0 in corner kicks.

Crestwood 6, Pittston Area 2

Crestwood beat host Pittston Area Monday in WVC Division 1 action.

BOYS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Area 0

Hazleton Area shut out host Wyoming Area Friday afternoon.

Hayden Loughman had eight saves in goal in the loss.

The Warriors are 1-6-1 in WVC Division 1 and 2-9-1 overall. With two wins earlier in the week, they moved up to 10th, needing to get to eighth to make the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

Lake-Lehman 5, Pittston Area 4

Ben Wnuk completed his hat trick with the last of the eight second-half goals the teams combined for, finishing off a Lake-Lehman comeback for the WVC Division 2 win in the process.

The Patriots fell to 7-4 in the division and 11-4 overall. They are third in the District 2 Class 3A seeding race.

Asher Nichols, who had an assist, and Fabrice Gatsinzi each scored twice for Pittston Area.

Nichols converted a penalty kick with less than nine minutes left for a 4-4 tie.

Wnuk won it with less than four minutes remaining.

Wyoming Area 4, Gregory the Great Academy 1

Liam Burke scored twice as Wyoming Area picked up its second straight win went it went on the road for the non-league game Wednesday.

Wyoming Area 2, Wyoming Valley West 1

After being winless in nine games to start the season, Wyoming Area broke through on its home field in the WVC Division 1 game Monday.

Trevor Kruszka and Louis Ciampi had the goals for the Warriors.

Pittston Area 3, MMI Prep 0

Asher Nichols scored two goals and Pittston Area shut out host MMI Prep Monday for the WVC Division 2 win.