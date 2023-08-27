YATESVILLE – Pittston Area will rely on its depth to try to produce winning seasons again in Wyoming Valley Conference boys and girls cross country.

Both squads return a 10th-place district finisher and should be bolstered by additions from the junior high program.

The Pittston Area boys went 12-4 and the girls went 10-6 in the WVC last season.

BOYS

Senior Preston Klem returns along with two talented sophomores, Jakob Mead and Caden Boettger. Mead finished 10th and Boettger was 22nd in the District 2 Class 3A Championships as freshmen.

Junior Franklin Garcia was also a part of the team’s scoring in many meets.

Senior Matt Volpitta is also back along with sophomore J.D. Gladish, who coach Katie O’Boyle said has made significant improvement from a year ago.

O’Boyle expects Jake Scagliotti, who led the Patriots to fourth place in junior high boys at last season’s WVC Coaches Championship Meet, to consistently be part of the team’s five scoring runners this season.

There are other freshmen up from the junior high team, who could be factors before the season is over.

“We have three kids that are going to be really competitive up front and what we have more of than we did last year is depth,” O’Boyle said. “It’s a much deeper team this year.”

GIRLS

Senior Molly Fetchko enters her third season as captain and is joined by sophomore Olivia Scalese, who was 10th in the district Class 3A meet to qualify for state competition.

Fetchko placed 19th last year.

The five who form the team score and next two who displace opponents could be newcomers.

Pittston Area often competed with just five or six runners last season.

Sophomore Ellie Schardien and Nina Albertelli have the best chance of contributing from the returning group.

Ally Butcher returns to the team after a year ago.

Bella Dessoye, who was third in the junior high girls division at the WVC meet, is already pushing Scalese at the front of the pack in practice as a freshman.

Addison Ramirez has put herself into the mix and Olivia Pantucci is showing a lot of promise, according to coach Joe Struckus.

“They’re ready to crack into my top five immediately,” Struckus said. “After that, there are a couple other freshmen who are working hard, along with my returners from last year, which is causing battles. When you’re competing against each other, that’s how you get better.

“We haven’t had that the last two years, so my outlook is to be improved from last season greatly, but we’re going to hit those growing pains because they are young.”