Cadance Cable returns at number-one singles, but Wyoming Area has some key spots to fill from one of its best girls tennis teams ever.

The Lady Warriors went 10-2 to finish in a three-way tie with Crestwood and Dallas for second place in the 13-team Wyoming Valley Conference behind unbeaten Wyoming Seminary.

Wyoming Area graduated singles players who combined for 21 wins in and third spots and two others who contributed to the doubles teams combining for 18 more team points in WVC play.

“I could say it’ll be a rebuilding season, but I think we’re going to be very competitive in every match in a very tough conference,” Lady Warriors coach Bill Roberts said. “These ladies will challenge every team they face and with such a young team I look forward to the next few years of Warriors tennis.”

Cable, a senior, is likely to remain at the number-one spot.

Sophomores Emma Kratz and Sarah Willison appear to be headed for the second and third singles spots. They were among the players who split time at second doubles last season.

Senior Morgan Slusser is back at first doubles where she will be paired with junior Erica Gilligan, another of the rotating second doubles players last season.

Junior Selena Nova will be one of the No. 2 doubles players to open the season, but there is plenty of competition to determine her partner and fill out the lineup.

Senior Emily Shulde, junior Lily Kasa and sophomore Alana Ginthner are part of that competition along with two more juniors, Natalie Leibman and Rebecca Gula.8

Maggie Atkinson, a junior, and freshmen Nelisia Pinas, Alexandra Jacobs and Vivian Sigman are new players who complete the roster.

Wyoming Area went 11-3 overall last season, falling to Wyoming Seminary in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals.

The Lady Warriors open the season at home Aug. 21 against Tunkhannock.