OLYPHANT – Old Forge’s status as a nearly automatic contender for Lackawanna Football Conference divisional and District 2 Class A honors could be put to the test this season.

The defending LFC Division 3 finalist Blue Devils are regrouping from heavy graduation losses at a time when their two biggest rivals, Lackawanna Trail and Riverside, appear to be well-stocked.

“There’s a big turnover this year for us,” Old Forge coach Mike Schuback said in an interview at Lackawanna Football Conference Media Day Tuesday at the Regal Room.

Leading tackler and fourth-leading receiver Joey Granko returns, but the tight end/inside linebacker is the only full-time, two-way player back.

Related Video

Cael Krushnowski saw frequent action in the secondary and made four starts at tailback. He returns after finishing second on the team with 456 yards rushing, but three others who produced between 243 and 763 have all graduated.

The losses are notable.

James Sobol graduated after throwing every pass last season. Along with him went three receivers who combined for 64 catches for more than 1,000 yards.

Of the top seven tacklers, six graduated. Of the 15, who finished in double figures, all but five are gone.

The Blue Devils have their most experience at linebacker.

Tavin Brooks started four games at outside linebacker and Tim Ruby was a part-timer inside.

Jordan Rafalko, a guard/linebacker who was part of the rotation up front “saw a significant amount of time,” according to Schuback.

Ryan Novak is the other returnee with some defensive experience.

Isaiah Rodriguez kicked 39 extra points and a field goal a year ago.

Junior Frank Pero is among the most likely to make a big impact from the players who come into the year with limited varsity experience.

“It has its drawbacks, but we’re excited to have the young kids coming in and playing a lot,” Schuback said. “They’re getting their reps.

“It’s high school football, they’ve got to embrace it.”

Schuback has added six former players to the coaching staff in the last two years, emphasizing the tradition of a program that has only entered the season with this many question marks one in the past dozen seasons.

The Blue Devils open the season Aug. 25 at Dunmore.