District 2 has set postseason plans for boys tennis, beginning with team competition at the end of the week.

The team quarterfinals will be held Friday and Saturday at the homes of the higher seeds.

Wyoming Area will host a quarterfinal. The Warriors will be the top seed if they win Wednesday’s match with Dallas for the Wyoming Valley Conference title. Otherwise, they appear headed for the second or third seed.

The top seed is likely to host Holy Redeemer, second seed North Pocono and third seed Tunkhannock.

Pittston Area missed the Class 3A field.

The semifinals and finals are scheduled for May 9 at Kirby Park. Class 3A semifinals are set for 11:30 a.m.; Class 2A at 1 p.m. and the finals follow.

Singles play begins May 11 at 9 a.m. with the first three rounds of Class 2A at Kirby Park and the Class 3A at the nearby Wilkes University courts. The semifinals and finals are set for May 12, beginning at 1 p.m. at Kirby Park.

The doubles tournaments do not begin until after the first round of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association team tournament May 16.

Early-round doubles play begins May 17 at 9 a.m. with Class 2A at Kirby Park and Class 3A at North Pocono. The last two rounds are scheduled for the next day, starting at 1 p.m.