HUGHESTOWN — Gianna Adams’ arm and the legs of Kallie Booth and Bella Giardina added up to a victory for Pittston Area in a Thursday softball showdown.

Adams struck out 15 and threw a one-hitter while Booth and Giardina used their speed to score two runs in the third inning as Pittston Area defeated Lake-Lehman, 3-0, in a matchup of two of the top teams not only in the Wyoming Valley Conference but also District 2.

The game had no bearing on the WVC standings as the teams are in different divisions. However, it was key in the District 2 power ratings where Pittston Area (10-1) was in first place in Class 5A and Lehman (12-3) was in second place in Class 3A entering Thursday.

Adams took a perfect game into the seventh inning. Lake-Lehman’s Kiersten Finarelli, one of the most feared hitters in District 2, broke it up by opening the inning by lining a single to left field.

“I did know (I had a perfect game),” Adams said. “I mean, Finarelli is a great hitter, and we knew that going into the game. It was just a great hit.”

Finarelli came the closest to getting a hit previously. She hit a missile to left field in the fourth which cleared the fence in foul territory. Her flyout to start the game was the only other time the Black Knights hit the ball out of the infield.

Booth and Giardina combined to score Pittston Area’s initial two runs in the third. Booth led off with an infield single, barely beating the throw to first base. Two outs later, Giardina sliced a liner down the right field line and was able to circle the bases for a two-run, inside-the-park home run.

“I was running, I was running,” Giardina said. “I didn’t even care if it stayed fair, I just knew I was running until one of my coaches told me to stop.”

Giardina had already rounded second before the ball was fielded and scored with ease.

Booth doubled in Gabby Gorzowski, who was hit by a pitch, in the fourth inning to make it 3-0.

Adams’ dominance overshadowed a strong performance by Lake-Lehman freshman pitcher Hannah Chipego. Facing her best-hitting opponent thus far, Chipego allowed just five hits while striking out nine.

“That girl is going to be special. She already is — not going to be,” Pittston Area coach Frank Parente said of Chipego. “That pitcher and catcher (Finarelli), wow, dynamite.

“But I’ll tell you what. My pitcher and Bella Giardina are big-game players. They love this stuff.”

Lake-Lehman has been in control of WVC Division 2, outscoring its last six divisional opponents 85-5. So facing a quality opponent and pitcher like Adams could pay off down the road.

“Hands down, these are the games you want,” Lehman coach Nicole Chipego said. “I waited all season to play these girls. Hannah threw really well today and needs to face good hitters and she did.”

Giardina had a triple to join Booth as the only players in the game with two hits.

Pittston Area has allowed just four runs during a six-game winning streak to reach 9-1 overall. It has opened a wide ratings lead for the top seed in District 2 Class 5A where every other team has at least four losses.

Pittston Area 12, Wyoming Valley West 0

Gianna Adams struck out 14 while walking three in a five-inning, one-hitter as Pittston Area won Monday’s WVC Division 1 road game.

Adams also homered for the third straight game, giving her five total in a five-game stretch.

The Lady Patriots scored in every inning, including four runs in the second for a 5-0 lead.

Maura Mihalka was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two batted in.

Bella Giardina also had three hits. She doubled twice, scored and drove in a run.

Samantha Herbert, who scored three times, and Kallie Booth, who scored twice, each had two hits and an RBI. Herbert had a triple.

Cassie Hintze, who tripled, and Adams each drove in two runs.

Pittston Area had six extra-base hits, including a double by Ava Callahan.

The Lady Patriots, who host unbeaten Tunkhannock Wednesday, are alone in second place in the Division 1 of the WVC at 6-1, one game behind the Lady Tigers.

Wyoming Area 15, Hanover Area 0

Freshman Alexa Gasek threw a three-inning, no-hitter and Wyoming Area produced 11 hits in Wednesday’s 15-0 WVC Division 2 road victory.

The Lady Warriors moved into sole possession of second place in the division during the week at 6-2. They won their third straight to reach 7-5 overall and rank fifth of nine teams in the District 2 Class 4A playoff race.

Kayla Leo led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI.

Renee Haddock went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, run and RBI.

Jocelyn Williams was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.

Maggie Hallman, who scored twice, and Morgan Janeski each had a hit and two RBI.

Annie Wisnewki scored three times. She also had a hit and RBI.

Wyoming Area 16, Wyoming Seminary 1

Wyoming Area scored 12 runs in the top of the first inning Monday and won the WVC Division 2 game in three innings.

Alexa Gasek struck out five and did not walk a batter while only allowing an unearned run on two hits.

Cassandra Scripkunas drove in three runs while Anna Wisnewski and Morgan Slusser scored three each.

Scripkunas had a triple and single. Wisnewski doubled in her only official at-bat and drove in two runs.

Jocelyn Williams and Kayla Leo each had two hits and two RBI. Williams homered and scored twice. Leo tripled and scored once.

Olivia Allen and Gasek each had two of the team’s 15 hits.

Wyoming Area 6, Dunmore 5

Wyoming Area scored five times in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out the win the non-league, home game April 22.

Dunmore led 4-0 after a half-inning.

Alexa Gasek recovered from the rough start to strike out six during a three-hitter in which only one of the runs was earned. She also led the offense, driving in four runs on two hits.

Anna Wisnewski had two hits and two runs while Kayla Leo had two hits, a run and an RBI.