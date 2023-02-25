EXETER — The presidential reference was certainly a stretch, but also symbolic.

“They have an Instagram page,” Wyoming Area coach Mark Casper said of his team. “They put up a page today from George Washington’s time and said, ‘Come watch us make history tonight.’ I was telling them all week, I wasn’t putting pressure on them but told them, ‘You’re going to make history tonight.’ ”

The historical moment was Wyoming Area’s 35-31 victory over Valley View in the District 2 Class 4A girls basketball semifinals Friday night that gave the program its first-ever PIAA playoff spot and its first chance at a district championship.

The PIAA started state girls basketball playoffs in 1973 and it took 10 presidents (Nixon to Biden) for Wyoming Area to achieve the milestones. The Warriors (14-9) will play Scranton Prep (20-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena for the district championship. Both teams secured state berths with semifinal wins.

Wyoming Area was led by a senior group that saw its season end in the district quarterfinals the past three years.

“This senior group has been together so long, they deserve it,” Casper said.

Morgan Janeski, a 1,000-point scorer, had a team-high 17 points that included a jumper that gave the Warriors the lead for good, 28-27 with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. Joselyn Williams added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Anna Wisnewski snagged a rebound with 6.8 seconds left to seal the victory.

“First time we’re ever going to be in the district championship,” Janeski said. “We knew that coming in here and that made us more pumped up.”

Wyoming Area certainly showed that by scoring the game’s first nine points as Janeski and Williams found openings inside. Valley View (12-12) closed out the first half with a 7-0 run to move within 17-14 at halftime.

The Warriors missed an opportunity in the third to create some distance from Valley View. The Cougars didn’t hit a field goal in the first seven minutes, but put on a burst at the end. Giada Costa’s rebound basket at the buzzer cut Wyoming Area’s lead to 23-21 entering the fourth quarter.

Valley View gained it first lead 27-26 when Maggie Pegula turned a turnover into a layup with 6:22 to play. Janeski followed with a jumper that put Wyoming Area ahead for good and then a 3-point basket. The latter had the Valley View fans howling for a traveling violation.

After Valley View sliced the deficit to 31-30 on a 3-pointer by Emma Maddage with 2:08, the Cougars had a chance to take the lead but missed two free throws with 1:09 remaining. They hit only one of three free throws with 8.9 seconds left.

District 2 Class 4A Semifinals

Wyoming Area 35, Valley View 31

VALLEY VIEW (31) — Costa 3 0-2 6, Loftus 0 0-0 0 Cooper 1 3-4 5, Barrett 0 0-0 0, Pegula 2 0-0 4, Murphy 0 0-0 0, Rebar 2 0-0 5, Maddage 2 1-3 6, Gazoo 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 5-11 31.

WYOMING AREA (35) — Allen 0 0-0 0, Kranson 0 0-0 0, Rome 1 2-2 4, Williams 4 2-2 11, Janeski 6 3-3 17, Wisnewski 1 0-1 3. Totals 12 7-8 35.

Valley View`4`10`7`10 — 31

Wyoming Area`9`8`6`12 — 35

Three-point goals — VV 2 (Rebar, Maddage). WA 3 (Williams, Janeski 2).