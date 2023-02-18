The Wyoming Valley Conference had five players selected to play in the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches East-West Game.

Crestwood’s John Jones and Chris Smolenak, Hazleton Area’s Matt Cusatis and Connor Shamany and Wyoming Area’s Ethan Speece will play for the East team in the Big School game. They will be joined by Abington Heights’ Nico Bossi out of the Lackawanna Football Conference.

No WVC players were chosen for the Small School game. Lakeland offensive lineman Adam Wormuth from the LFC was selected.

The Small School game, which features players from Class A-3A schools, will be noon Sunday, May 21, at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium in Dauphin County. The Big School game, which has players from Class 4A-6A schools, will follow at 5 p.m.

Related Video

Jones, Cusatis, Shamany and Speece were Times Leader All-WVC first-team selections. Smolenak was a second-team pick.

Jones will play on the offensive line. The four-year starter was a dominating run blocker for the WVC’s best rushing attack. On defense, he finished with 35 tackles.

Cusatis made the all-star game as an athlete. He had five interceptions and returned two for TDs as a senior. As a receiver, he grabbed 38 passes for 651 yards and five touchdowns.

Shamany will play wide receiver. He made 41 catches for 782 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. He also made 28 tackles, picked off two passes and had a fumble recovery.

Speece was chosen for the offensive line. He was the key piece in Wyoming Area having a 2,000-yard rusher and recorded 30 pancake blocks. On defense, he totaled 30 tackles and two sacks and forced three fumbles.

Smolenak will be the long snapper. He was an outstanding two-way lineman for Crestwood.