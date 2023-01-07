PITTSTON/WEST PITTSTON – Ten days before the annual rivalry football game between Pittston Area and Wyoming Area, a challenge was laid out between the two schools to raise money for each respective program by auctioning off a football jersey by a former player.

Local Dupont sports memorabilia promoter RJRK Sports Group suggested if each school could provide a jersey to auction off, they would promote it on their Facebook page

1999 Wyoming Area football star and a current member of the coaching staff Rich Musinski donated his former Wyoming Area jersey as well as Pittston Area gridiron standout Matt Pisano.

Pisano is the all-time leading Patriot rusher and Musinski went on to become the all-time leading pass receiver at William & Mary where his is a member of the Hall of Fame. He played pro ball for the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, and the Berlin Thunder in Europe.

“All the Pittston Area money went to Pittston Area and the same with Wyoming Area donations going to Wyoming Area,” Carm Sciandra, Pittston Area Football Booster Club, said. “One-hundred percent of the proceed went to each designated club. There were no losers.”

According to Sciandra, Pittston Area collected $6,129 and Wyoming Area $5,277.

Both school programs recently received the money that will be spent on each football program.