Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith (13) takes a shot during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Baylor on Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Baylor guard LJ Cryer drives the hoop for a layup during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Gonzaga on Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Adam Flagler hit a pair of 3s as No. 6 Baylor scored the final eight points of the game to rally past No. 14 Gonzaga 64-63 Friday night.

Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton missed a wild, driving layup try at the buzzer.

The Bears (6-2) trailed 63-56 before Flagler hit a 3-pointer with 1:33 left. Flagler’s 3 with just over a minute to play cut Baylor’s deficit to 63-62.

After a Gonzaga shot clock violation, Flagler’s 3-point attempt for the lead was off the mark, but teammate Jalen Bridges was fouled by Drew Timme on the rebound attempt. Bridges hit two free throws with 16 seconds left for the lead.

Related Video

The Zags (5-3) had a final chance when Bolton caught an inbounds pass near his own foul line with 4.6 seconds remaining. He drove the lane, but his off-balance shot went high off the glass and missed as the buzzer sounded.

Freshman Keyonte George had 18 points and seven rebounds for Baylor. Flagler had 11 points and Langston Love added 10.

Malchi Smith scored 16 points for Gonzaga. Anton Watson added a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Timme had nine points.

Baylor led by as many as 12 in the first half before Gonzaga closed to five at the break.

NO. 14 AUBURN 93, COLGATE 66

AUBURN, Ala. — K.D. Johnson scored 16 points, Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome both had 14 and No. 15 Auburn defeated Colgate.

Auburn (8-0) took control with an early 11-3 run. The Tigers hit a season-high 10 3-pointers, with Johnson going 4 for 4.

The win was Auburn’s 24th consecutive home victory overall and its 44th straight home victory against non-conference opponents.

Allen Flanigan scored 12 points and added seven rebounds in his first start of the season. He replaced Jaylin Williams, who sat out because of an illness.

Broome had nine rebounds to go along with four steals and two blocks.

Braden Smith had 17 points for Colgate (5-5). Keegan Records had 13 and Oliver Lynch-Daniels 11.

NO. 22 MARYLAND 71, NO. 16 ILLINOIS 66

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jahmir Young scored 24 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with 14.3 seconds remaining that helped No. 22 Maryland stay undefeated with a 71-66 victory over No. 16 Illinois on Friday night.

The Terrapins (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) led 67-66 and had the ball, with about a 12-second difference between the shot clock and the game clock. That’s when Young connected from near the top of the key to push the lead to four.

Coleman Hawkins missed a 3 at the other end for Illinois (6-2, 0-1), and the Terps closed out the game from there.

Maryland is off to a sparkling start under new coach Kevin Willard, who became the first coach in Big Ten history to win each of the first seven games of his tenure by at least 15 points. Victory No. 8 wasn’t nearly that easy, but the Terps never trailed in the second half, even after a spirited Illinois comeback.

The Illini went on a 9-0 run after Maryland led 55-45, and the game was tied a couple times down the stretch, but the Terps came away with the win in front of a raucous crowd that included former Maryland coach Gary Williams and tennis star Francis Tiafoe.

Willard was already the first coach in program history to have Maryland nationally ranked in his first season. This game was the start of a tougher stretch in the schedule. The Terps will face Wisconsin, Tennessee and UCLA in the next couple weeks.

Terrence Shannon Jr. led Illinois with 19 points.

WOMEN

NO. 3 UCONN 98, PROVIDENCE 53

STORRS, Conn. — Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin scored 18 points apiece and No. 3 UConn beat Providence in the Big East Conference opener for both teams.

Azzi Fudd scored 17 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nika Muhl added 12 assists — her fourth straight game with at least 10 assists — for unbeaten UConn (6-0).

Grace Efosa scored 11 points and Logan Cook finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Providence (6-3).

NO. 13 CREIGHTON 67, NO. 25 VILLANOVA 46

VILLANOVA — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points and Morgan Maly added 16 on 7-for-10 shooting as Creighton beat Villanova.

Creighton (7-0, 2-0 Big East) trailed 19-9 in the first quarter before rallying. Emma Ronsiek scored 14 points for the Bluejays.

Maddie Siegrist scored 25 points for Villanova (6-2, 0-1) and Christina Dalce had nine points and nine rebounds. The Wildcats missed 21 of 23 3-point attempts.

SOUTH FLORIDA 70, NO. 22 TEXAS 65

AUSTIN, Texas — Sammie Puisis scored 25 points and Elena Tsineke scored 22 as South Florida beat Texas.

A jump shot by Tsineke with 2:37 left gave the Bulls (8-2) the lead for good at 64-63.

Deyona Gaston scored 14 points for Texas (3-4). Rori Harmon and Aaliyah Moore had 13 each.

NO. 24 MARQUETTE 78, GEORGETOWN 57

WASHINGTON — Jordan King scored 23 points, Chloe Marotta had 12 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists and Marquette beat Georgetown in a Big East Conference opener.

Liza Karlen added 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Marquette (7-1).

Marotta scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes as Marquette led 22-13. King scored eight points in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter, with her 3-pointer giving the Golden Eagles a 65-53 lead.

Marquette closed the game on a 16-4 run as Georgetown was just 3-of-10 shooting in the fourth.

Kristina Moore scored 19 points and Kennedy Fauntleroy added 11 points for Georgetown (4-3). The Hoyas were held to 22-of-60 shooting (37%) with 17 turnovers.