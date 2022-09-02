Isaac Carmody (6) put away the game for the Hornets, scampering 50-yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Crossley played some quarterback and running back for Wyoming Area against Honesdale on Friday night.

Honesdale running back Max Mickel scores on a 20-yard run that broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter in a win over Wyoming Area on Friday.

WEST PITTSTON — Honesdale came out with a perfect game plan Friday night to stifle the Wyoming Area running game and take home a 21-0 victory over the perennial powerhouse in a non-conference game.

The Hornets were able to create pressure and force big plays on the defensive side of the ball throughout the game leading to a fumble, three interceptions and a blocked punt.

The Warriors captured the momentum early with Lidge Kellum returning the opening kick into Honesdale territory, Aaron Crossley following up with a 22-yard run of his own and two defensive penalties putting Wyoming Area into red zone. The drive stalled as four of the six ensuing rushes resulted in negative yardage. The Warriors turned over the ball on downs after a Crossley pass was off target on a fourth-and-10 play from the Honesdale 13-yard line.

“I think that’s a makeable down and distance for us as far as situational football,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said about the decision to go for it on fourth down. “We felt good about the play we called, we just didn’t execute.”

Wyoming Area’s defense would stand pat, forcing the Hornets offense into a three-and-out on their opening possession.

With rushes by Crossley and Michael Crane, the Warriors moved the ball within the 30-yard line, but the drive came to an end when Crossley’s pass to Skylar Pierce near the end zone was slightly underthrown.

Crossley was able to identify open passing targets throughout the game, but his throws were off as he failed to make a completion in seven attempts on the night.

This time, Honesdale took advantage of the favorable field position and with a Johnny Kauffman trick-play pass to Kole Fries to put the Hornets to the Warriors’ 10-yard line. Two ensuing penalties forced the Hornets offense into second-and-goal from the 20-yard line, but Max Mickel found open space on a draw play and score the game’s first touchdown early in the second quarter.

Mickel was a playmaker throughout the game with a rushing touchdown, three successful PATs and an interception late in the game.

“Max is the stereotypical Northeast Pennsylvania football player,” Honesdale coach Paul Russick said. “He’s got the nose for the ball and he’ll do anything.”

Attempting to regain the momentum, Crossley carried the ball 21 yards on the Warriors ensuing two plays, but the drive stalled out again as their next five rush attempts gained 2 yards or less.

Late in the opening half, Wyoming Area tried to get the ball moving, but Lance Peck intercepted his pass of the game to give the Hornets the ball in their opponent’s half. The Warriors were bailed out three plays later as Crane picked off Aiden Collins’ pass and maintain the 7-0 scoreline at halftime.

The Warriors defense forced Honesdale into another three-and-out possession to start the second half, but the offense was not able to gain any ground and found the punt team coming out for a fourth-and-11 play.

The Hornets would finally capture and keep the momentum as their special teams line got through the Warriors to block the punt. Bradley Bibalo scooped up the ball and return it to the end zone.

Honesdale 21, Wyoming Area 0

Honesdale`0`7`7`7 — 21

Wyoming Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Second quarter

HO — Max Mickel 20 run (Mickel kick), 11:08

Third quarter

HO — Bradley Bibalo 15 block punt return (Mickel kick), 8:57

Fourth quarter

HO — Issac Carmody 50 run (Mickel kick), 8:48

Team statistics`HO`wA

First downs`9`13

Rushes-yards`25-142`46-132

Passing yards`69`16

Total yards`211`148

Passing`6-16-69`3-12-16

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-10.

Punts-avg.`5-30`4-29

Fumbles-lost`2-1`1-0

Penalties-yards`7-50`7-67

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HO, Max Mickel 12-63, Kage Southerton 1-(minus-1), Robert Quinn 1-1, Mason Avery 1-4, Jeffery Delgado-Santos 2-18, Cameron Hedgelon 1-(minus-8), C.J. Hinton 4-17, Issac Carmody 1-50, Aiden Collins 2-(minus-2). WA, Aaron Crossley 28-103, Joseph Maranca 3-6, Lidge Kellum 4-10, Michael Crane 8-18, Damian Lefkoski 2-(minus-9), John Turner 1-4.

PASSING — HO, Aiden Collins 5-15-33-1, Johnny Kauffman 1-1-36-0. WA, Damian Lefkoski 3-5-0-16, Aaron Crossley 0-7-0-2, Brady Jones 0-3-0-1.

RECEIVING — HO, Max Mickel 1-2, Isaac Carmody 3-36, Kole Fries 1-36, Zach Gledhill 1-(minus-4). WA, Kevin Wiedl 2-11, Skylar Pierce 1-5.

INTERCEPTIONS — HO, Lance Peck 2-2, Max Mickel 1-0. WA, Michael Crane 1-0.