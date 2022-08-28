Wyoming Area Aaron Crossley leaps over the the last two Tunkhannock defenders for one of his four rushing downs Friday night.

Wyoming Area’s Michael Crane (23) gets hauled down from behind by Tunkhannock’s Joey Ross during Friday’s season opener for both teams.

Tunkhannock’s Colin Madan (14) jumps over the Wyoming Area’s Garrett Pocceschi (1) for a 14-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter Friday night.

WEST PITTSTON — Every time Tunkhannock would get within striking distance Friday night, Wyoming Area running back Aaron Crossley would strike back.

Crossley’s final of three long touchdown runs — a 65-yarder with 2:02 remaining — made certain there wouldn’t be another Tunkhannock rally attempt.

In all, Crossley ran for 352 yards and four touchdowns while also throwing a touchdown pass as the Warriors opened the season with a 48-28 victory over Tunkhannock in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game.

“What an outstanding job,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “He’s worked so hard. I think he’s shown over the last year coming off his sophomore year what he did in wrestling. He did a great job competing there. What he did in track finishing eighth in the state (in the 100) in 2A.

Related Video

“I think we saw that dynamic ability on some plays tonight.”

Crossley was part of a timeshare at running back last season and never carried the ball more than 12 times in a game. On Friday night, he rushed 25 times for his 352 yards.

Crossley also threw a 16-yard TD pass to Joe Marranca to give Wyoming Area a 21-6 lead going into the second quarter.

“The hard work I put in in the off-season and with everybody graduating I just kind of expected it,” Crossley said. “It was pretty exciting going in I’d get a bunch of carries. But the O-line block so tremendously, it was crazy.”

The first half was pretty crazy as well. Tunkhannock quarterback Ben Chilson threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half. His 77-yarder straight down the middle to Joey Ross moved the Tigers within 28-20 with 5:17 until halftime.

Crossley, though, struck again with a 17-yard TD run to give Wyoming Area a 35-20 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was surprisingly quiet and scoreless. The fourth quarter wasn’t as Marranca scored on a 3-yard run to start the period to bump Wyoming Area’s lead to 41-20. Tunkhannock wasn’t done as Chilson hooked up with Colin Madan for a 5-yard TD with 3:03 left to play. The duo also converted a two-point conversion pass to cut the deficit to 41-28.

The Tigers then sold out completely to stop the run. It worked on first down as Crossley was stopped for no gain. It didn’t on second down as Crossley busted up the gut for his 65-yard score.

Wyoming Area fell just shy of 500 yards of offense. That was the good. The bad was the secondary was burned on occasion as Chilson connected on 15-of-28 passes for 216 yards. A breakdown in kick coverage resulted in Tunkhannock’s Garrett Yuhas setting up the Tigers’ first score with a 62-yard return.

By the numbers

Aaron Crossley got started toward his 352-yard rushing night with 156 yards in the first quarter. He scored on a 51-yard run on Wyoming Area’s first play from scrimmage and on an 82-yard run with 15 seconds left in the quarter. … Joe Marranca scored three touchdowns, on a 16-yard pass from Crossley in the first quarter, a 30-yard run in the second quarter and a 3-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. … Wyoming Area outgained Tunkhannock, 451-90 on the ground and 491-306 overall. … Tunkhannock’s Joey Ross had 108 yads on three receptions. … Marranca led the Wyoming Area defense with six tackles, including a sack, and five assists. Matthew Rutkoski added six tackles and three assists.

Up next

Wyoming Area hosts Honesdale Friday night. The Hornets fell short against rival Wallenpaupack, 15-13, in Friday night’s opener. Kage Southerton, who had 45 of the team’s 64 catches last season for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, continued to lead the offense. The Hornets went 4-7 last season. “Kage Southerton was a dynamic player for us,” Hornets coach Paul Russick said at Lackawanna Football Conference Media Day.