Bella Giardina (8) makes an acrobatic catch at first base for an out on Thursday.

ALLENTOWN — Tori Para pulled herself out of the Pittston Area celebration of the win that wasn’t.

Para picked up her bat, stepped out of the chaos and into the batter’s box, singing a song to herself to calm any nerves.

Then, she stopped the music for defending PIAA Class 5A state softball champion Lampeter-Strasburg.

Para’s two-run double to deep right-center field gave Pittston Area its only lead and the only one the Patriots would need to put an end to the encore performances by the Pioneers with a 3-2 victory in a state quarterfinal Thursday night at Patriots Park.

Moments earlier, Pittston Area thought it had won the game as Jiana Moran and Kallie Booth raced home from second and first base on Sage Weidlich’s bunt and an errant throw by Lampeter-Strasburg.

As players rushed from Pittston Area’s dugout onto the field, the home-plate umpire waved his arms to halt the action – and the celebration.

Dead ball? Some wondered.

Worse news for the Patriots.

The umpire ruled that Weidlich had stepped out of the batter’s box on her bunt, negating everything that happened after it, including the throwing error that allowed the apparent tying and winning runs to score, and calling Weidlich out.

Para made sure Pittston Area’s perfect season wound not end that way. She ripped a deep shot. What little suspense remained was in the moment it took to be sure the ball was in the gap and in the one that followed to confirm that Booth was again circling the bases behind Moran.

The Pioneers weren’t close to stopping Booth from scoring and there were no pages left in the rule book to extend the game.

Pittston Area used the win to move into Monday’s semifinals where it will face District 1 runner-up Oxford, a 7-3 winner over District 3 champion Exeter.

“We knew going back into the dugout that the game’s not over,” said sophomore pitcher Gianna Adams, who followed up two playoff no-hitters by throwing a one-hitter and driving in the sixth-inning run that started the comeback from a 2-0 deficit. “We had all the confidence in the world in Tori.”

Para kept the magic season that has included Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional titles going through what are now two of the four rounds of the state tournament.

“My senior year, I wouldn’t want it to be any different,” Para said.

It was another senior who coach Frank Parente brought off the bench to pinch hit in the ninth spot and start the seventh-inning rally.

Moran worked out a walk.

“That was a huge at-bat,” Parente said. “A lot of patience.

“Jiana Moran would be a starter on so many teams. It’s got to be hard as a senior to not be playing as much, but she gave us a great at-bat.”

Booth, who was 2-for-3 with a double, followed with a sacrifice bunt and was safe at first when the throw was dropped.

Bella Giardina went 2-for-2 for the Patriots. She also drew a one-out walk and scored on the Adams single in the sixth.

“The sixth inning was big, getting a run and turning the lineup over,” Parente said.

By having one run score and two runners reach base, the Patriots guaranteed the top two hitters in the lineup would bat in the seventh.

As she played shortstop in the top of the inning, Para said she knew her teammates would bring her to the plate.

She could not, however, have predicted the circumstances under which that would happen.

PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals

Pittston Area 3, Lampeter-Strasburg 2

Lampeter-Strasburg`AB`R`H`BI

Gerard cf`2`0`0`0

Raub 2b`2`0`0`1

Middleton p`4`0`0`0

Zuber c`1`0`0`0

Scranton 1b`3`1`0`0

Hiles ss`3`0`0`0

ChMeck rf`3`0`1`1

Maki dp`3`1`0`0

CaMeck 3b`0`0`0`0

Savoca lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`23`2`1`2

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth rf`4`1`2`0

Weidlich cf`4`0`0`0

Para ss`4`0`1`2

Giardina 2b`2`1`2`0

Callahan c`2`0`0`0

Adams p`3`0`1`1

Hintze cr`0`0`0`0

Antal dp`3`0`0`0

Mihalick lf`3`0`0`0

Borthwick 3b`3`0`1`0

Baiera 1b`2`0`0`0

Moran ph`0`1`0`0

Totals`30`3`7`3

Lampeter-Strasburg`000`011`0 — 2

Pittston Area`000`001`2 — 3

2B — Booth, Para.

Lampeter-Strasburg`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Middleton L`6.1`7`3`2`2`5

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams W`7`1`2`1`5`8