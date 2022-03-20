🔊 Listen to this

Jaden Pepe repeated his PIAA Class 2A wrestling state championship.

When two teammates joined him on the podium at the Giant Center in Hershey March 12, Wyoming Area had its best-ever team finish on the state level.

Pepe won the 120-pound title, freshman Anthony Evanitsky placed third at 138 and Cooper Price was fourth at 152.

It all added up to Wyoming Area scoring 68 points, fourth-best among the 110 teams that qualified at least one wrestler for the tournament.

Related Video

Notre Dame Green Pond won with 116 points. Saucon Valley was second with 99. Wyoming Area finished eight behind Faith Christian and two ahead of Bishop McDevitt, the team it passed on the last day of the three-day event.

Pepe and Evanitsky each posted wins on the final day.

The four-match state title run, which included a pin and two major decisions, capped a 45-0 season by Pepe, who added to the championship he won as a sophomore when he lost just once.

“I just went out, tried to score my points and get to what I could get to,” Pepe said after beating Jersey Shore’s Brock Weiss, 15-4, in the final.

The only points Weiss could manage were on escapes.

Pepe had all the bout’s takedowns and near falls.

“It feels great,” Pepe said. “I’m ready to go back out and do it again.”

Evanitsky posted three straight overtime victories to finish his tournament in Hershey, closing with a 3-1 win over Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger in the consolation final.

Michael Duggan from Boiling Springs defeated Price, 2-0, for third place. Between losses to open and close the tournament, Price, a senior, won five straight.

CLASS 3A

Pittston Area’s Julian Everitt also medaled, taking sixth place in Class 3A at 132 pounds. He reached the consolation semifinals with his efforts on the first two days before losing twice on the final day.

Central Mountain’s Luke Simcox shut out Everitt, 4-0, in the fifth-place match.