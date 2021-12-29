🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area had five players selected to the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches’ Select Class 3A All-State team on Wednesday.

Seniors Nick Elko, Rocco Pizano and Blaise Sokach-Minnick were chosen to the first team. Seniors Leo Haros and Ryan Gilpin were picked to the second team. The team was selected through nominations and voting by coaches.

The Lackawanna Conference also fared well.

Scranton Prep had running back London Montgomery, offensive linemen Anthony Nicotera and Adam Kenny and linebacker Mike Golay picked to the first team and defensive back Robert Rossi chosen to the second team. Lakeland tight end Lacota Dippre and defensive back Dominico Spataro were picked to the second team.

For Elko, it was his second all-state honor in two days. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder made the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 3A team on Tuesday. The four-year starter had 31 pancake blocks, 57 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks and returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown.

Pizano was selected as a slot/running back. He had 21 receptions for 372 yards and six TDs and rushed 37 times for 287 yards and five TDs. He also lined up as a Wildcat quarterback and finished with 1,098 all-purpose yards. Defensively, he tied for the team lead in interceptions with three while making 23 tackles and breaking up 10 passes.

Sokach-Minnick was chosen as a long snapper, a position where he is ranked fourth in the nation, and will be a preferred walk-on at Penn State. He also started at quarterback and defensive end. He completed 65-of-128 passes for 1,228 yards and 15 touchdowns. He recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, five sacks and two fumble recoveries on the other side of the ball.

Haros was a four-year starter who was selected as an offensive athlete. He led the Warriors in rushing with 782 yards and 10 touchdowns and also caught six passes for 94 yards. When Sokach-Minnick was injured in the first series vs. Lakeland during the regular season, Haros took over at the position and helped the team to a victory. He also tied for the team lead with three interceptions, made 29 tackles, three tackles for loss and blocked a field goal.

Gilpin was a dominant blocker on a line which helped Wyoming Area rush for nearly 280 yards per game and allowed just two sacks.

All five Wyoming Area players were also selected to the Times Leader All-Wyoming Valley Conference first-team all-stars.

The Class 2A and A teams were also announced. The Wyoming Valley Conference doesn’t have teams in either classification.

Two Old Forge players made the Class A first team – fullback John Greenfield and defensive lineman Nick Rasmus. Three more were second-team choices — offensive lineman Cyllel Rose, linebacker Josh Spindler and safety Casey Holzman.

