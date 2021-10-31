🔊 Listen to this

The pairings have been set for the District 2 football playoffs this weekend.

All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

The higher seed will be the home team throughout the playoffs, although District 2 has the option of changing championship game sites. The District 2 website lists several criteria necessary for a school to host a championship game.

Here is a breakdown of the six classifications:

CLASS 6A

No. 4 Wilkes-Barre Area (4-6) is at No. 2 Hazleton Area (7-3) and No. 4 Scranton (4-6) is at No. 1 Delaware Valley (7-3) in the semifinals.

The championship game will be Friday, Nov. 12.

CLASS 5A

This is a subregional with District 11.

In the semifinals, No. 4 Wyoming Valley West (3-7) is at No. 1 East Stroudsburg South (7-3) and No. 3 Southern Lehigh (4-6) is at No. 2 Whitehall (3-6). Valley West is also the D2-5A champion because it finished higher than Abington Heights, the only other D2 team in the power ratings.

The championship game will be Friday, Nov. 12.

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinal games are: No. 8 Crestwood (3-7) at No. 1 Valley View (9-1); No. 7 Pittston Area (3-7) at No. 2 Dallas (7-2); No. 5 Wallenpaupack (4-6) at No. 4 Berwick (6-4); and No. 6 Honesdale (4-6) at No. 3 North Pocono (8-2).

Semifinal games on Friday, Nov. 12, at the higher seed will be: Berwick/Wallenpaupack winner vs. Crestwood/Valley View winner and Honesdale/North Pocono winner vs. Pittston Area/Dallas winner.

The championship game is Friday, Nov. 19.

CLASS 3A

Scranton Prep (9-0) finished as the top seed and drew a bye. There will be three quarterfinal games: No. 7 Carbondale Area (5-5) at No. 2 Wyoming Area (8-1); No. 6 Lake-Lehman (4-5) at No. 3 Lakeland (9-1); and No. 5 Western Wayne (4-6) at No. 4 Mid Valley (8-2).

Semifinal games on Friday, Nov. 12, at the higher seed will be Western Wayne/Mid Valley winner at Scranton Prep and Lake-Lehman/Lakeland winner at Carbondale Area/Wyoming Area winner.

The championship game is Friday, Nov. 19.

CLASS 2A

The semifinals will be No. 4 Riverside (2-8) at No. 1 Lackawanna Trail (6-3) and No. 3 Susquehanna (3-7) at No. 2 Dunmore (3-4).

The championship game is Friday, Nov. 12.

CLASS A

There is no District 2 champion game since Holy Cross opted out.

Instead, D2 champ Old Forge (9-0) will be off this weekend and not play until Friday, Nov. 12. The Blue Devils will play either District 1’s Bristol (7-2) or District 12’s Belmont Charter (7-1). The game will be at a District 1 site.