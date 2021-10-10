🔊 Listen to this

EXETER – Pittston Area’s Zach Valeski shot an 86 Tuesday to lead Greater Pittston players when Fox Hill Country Club hosted the District 2 Individual Golf Championships.

Valeski placed 22nd out of the 32 Class 3A boys, who had made it through conference qualifiers to reach the event.

Teammate Karl Pecha shot 89 to place fourth.

Brady Noone was Wyoming Area’s only qualifier. He shot 93 to finish 25th out of 32 players in Class 2A boys.

Related Video

The day’s best score belonged to Michael Lugiano from Lake-Lehman with a 2-under-par, 69 to win Class 2A boys.

Logan Paczewski from Dallas repeated his 2019 title at Fox Hill, but needed seven playoff holes to finish off defending champion Billy Pabst Jr. from North Pocono after both shot 70. Paczewski was 2-under for the sudden-death playoff while Pabst was 1-under.

North Pocono’s Gwendolyn Powell repeated as Class 3A girls champion while Tunkhannock’s Hallie Brown won the Class 2A title.