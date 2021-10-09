🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area’s Rocco Pizano looks to get around Lake-Lehman’s Brandon Ritinski in the second quarter Friday night. Pizano scored on the play with a 5-yard run.

WEST PITTSTON — There were plenty of big plays throughout Wyoming Area’s 42-7 victory over Lake-Lehman on Friday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3A football game.

Running back Leo Haros rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Running back Nico Sciandra gained 107 more and score twice just four carries, all in the second half. The Warriors defense forced seven punts and six three-and-outs on 10 Lehman possessions.

However, the biggest arguably occurred when Wyoming Area quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick threw a 47-yard pass to receiver John Morgan on the Warriors’ first play from scrimmage.

Sokach-Minnick was hurt playing defense on the first series against Lakeland last Friday and missed the rest of that game. Considering the Warriors already have a couple key pieces out long term, having their quarterback and one of the nation’s top long snappers (Sokach-Minnick has committed to Penn State) was a welcome sight.

“Obviously, it was great to see Blaise back, and he started off well with that nice throw down the field to Johnny Morgan,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “That was very encouraging for us and great to see for Blaise. He’s that type of kid — high character, great football player and young man. So to have him bounce back in that respect was great for him and also for our football team.”

Sokach-Minnick, who didn’t play defense but did most of the long snapping, took a back seat most of the night to the running game. The big guys up front — center Ethan Speece, guards Nick Elko and Ryan Gilpin and tackles Owen Kelly and Matt Clarke — helped open holes to allow Wyoming Area (6-1) to run for 354 yards on 36 rushes.

After Morgan’s reception to the Lehman 33-yard line, Haros rushed on the next four plays, including a 12-yard TD run. Haros did most of the running on the next scoring drive, finishing off with a 25-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 at 8:31 of the second quarter.

Wyoming Area scored two more times before halftime, with Haros’ 38-yard run eventually leading to fullback Jayden Rusyn powering in from three yards out at 5:56 of the second quarter. The Warriors took a 28-0 lead into the break on a 5-yard misdirection carry by receiver Rocco Pizano.

It was Sciandra’s turn in the second half. On Wyoming Area’s second possession, he broke off a 50-yard run and then finished off the drive with an ensuing 5-yard touchdown run. He added a 46-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

Between Sciandra’s two TDs, Lehman (3-3) scored its only touchdown of the game. Quarterback Landon Schuckers ran 45 yards on an option keeper to set up his 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Colby Roberts.

The TD throw was the first of the season for the Black Knights, who had 18 in 2020 with a much more experienced lineup.

“As a coach, you never want your philosophy to be rebuild,” Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky said. “But if you look at the group we had, those seniors we had three years. There are a lot of quality guys on the team, and if you noticed we play a lot of guys. We have to in a situation like this because you never know who’s going to be hurt. And on top of it, you want to work on your depth the next few years.”

Wyoming Area 42, Lake-Lehman 7

Lake-Lehman`0`0`7`0 — 7

Wyoming Area`7`21`7`6 — 42

First quarter

WA — Leo Haros 12 run (Jayden Rusyn kick), 6:55

Second quarter

WA — Haros 25 run (Rusyn kick), 8:31

WA — J.Rusyn 3 run (Liam Burke kick), 5:56

WA — Rocco Pizano 5 run (Hallie Kranson kick), 2:05

Third quarter

WA — Nico Sciandra 5 run (Burke kick), 7:26

LL — Colby Roberts 4 pass from Landon Schuckers (Tanner Mazzoni kick), 1:07

Fourth quarter

WA — Sciandra 46 run (Kranson kick), 9:45

Team statistics`LL`WA

First downs`6`17

Rushes-yards`34-141`36-354

Passing yards`(-4)`58

Total yards`137`412

Passing`2-6-0`3-6-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`7-34.1`1-36

Fumbles-lost`2-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`4-27`2-18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Lehman, Roberts 14-46, Javon Borger 4-26, Shuckers 6-49, Cole Morio 3-12, Treston Allen 3-7, Jeremy Scouton 3-(minus-1), Josh Ryan 1-2. Wyoming Area, Haros 13-150, Pizano 3-13, Blaise Sokach-Minnick 1-0, Aaron Crossley 5-28, J.Rusyn 3-11, Sciandra 4-107, John Morgan 1-7, Mike Crane 3-20, Keegan Rusyn 2-12, Garret Pocceschi 1-6.

PASSING — Lehman, Schuckers 2-6-0-(minus-4). Wyoming Area, Sokach-Minnick 3-5-0-58, Damien Lefkoski 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — Lehman, Roberts 2-(minus-4). Wyoming Area, Pizano 1-1, Morgan 2-57.

INTERCEPTIONS — none.