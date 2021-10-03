🔊 Listen to this

CHAPMAN LAKE – Points were hard to come by for Wyoming Area for most of Friday night’s game at previously unbeaten Lakeland.

When Wyoming Area finally appeared to have moved ahead for the first time all night with 4:06 remaining, Warriors coach Randy Spencer elected to take those points off the scoreboard and accept a roughing-the-kicker penalty on a made field goal.

Spencer wanted more points for his Warriors and less time for a Chiefs response.

Leo Haros scored on a 3-yard run two plays later, giving Spencer both on the way to a 19-14 road victory in a non-league matchup between the last two District 2 Class 3A football champions.

Related Video

“Lakeland had all their timeouts left,” Spencer said of his decision to erase Jayden Rusyn’s 31-yard field goal for a 16-14 lead with 4:06 left. “If you’re up two, you give them a chance to kick a field goal, especially with that amount of time left.

“That certainly was primary to see if we could get a few more points and run some more time off.”

Helping Spencer come to that conclusion was the fact that the Warriors were on their best drive of the night. They were 15 plays into a 17-play, 73-yard scoring drive.

Haros had an interception at the 11 and 16-yard return to set up the drive, then another pick at the 3 on the game’s final play to clinch the win.

The big finish was part of a busy night for Haros, who spent most of the game at quarterback after Blaise Sokach-Minnick, the usual starter, suffered a lower leg injury on defense before ever taking a snap.

“He wasn’t able to return tonight,” Spencer said. “We’ve established a wildcat package with Leo and he’s the type of athlete that can operate in that, but it kind of limits what we can do down the field.”

Haros carried 28 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns on a night when the rest of the Wyoming Area ground game had just 74 yards on 17 carries.

In some situations, 5-foot-7, 125-pound freshman Damian Lefkoski, Haros’ younger brother, ran the offense and Haros returned to his tailback position.

“Growing up, I was kind of in a quarterback position … so I wasn’t really dumbfounded when I wound up in that position and that helped out a lot,” Haros said. “Along with my brother, who’s the back-up quarterback and he stepped in like he’s been playing all year.

“I’m really proud of him.”

Two fourth downs in the final drive proved invaluable.

Haros threw a tackle-eligible pass to 300-pound senior Nick Elko, a former fullback, for nine yards on fourth-and-nine. Elko plowed through tacklers at the end of the play, driving forward as they brought him to the ground just past the chains for a first down.

Right back into another fourth-down situation, Wyoming Area lined up for a field goal, which Rusyn drilled, only to have Spencer say “no thanks” to the three points.

Wyoming Area took 41 more seconds off the clock and removed a Lakeland field goal from the equation.

The Chiefs wound up running out of timeouts and time with Spataro hurling one last deep pass and Haros picking it off as time expired.

Dominico Spataro ran for one score and passed for another to give Lakeland a pair of seven-point leads.

In between, Nico Sciandra scored from the 1 to cap Wyoming Area’s first drive, a 55-yard march on which Haros carried six times for 40 yards.

When the Chiefs tried a fake punt from their 32 with 1:39 left in the half, it backfired.

Joe Marranca intercepted and returned it 24 yards to the 17 to set up the first Haros touchdown. The extra point was off the mark, leaving Lakeland ahead 14-13 at halftime.

They carried that advantage until the last four minutes.

By the numbers

After Lakeland outgained Wyoming Area, 166-77, in the first half, the Warriors had a 133-62 advantage in the second half. The Chiefs had just 24 second-half yards before picking up 38 on the final drive. … Lakeland’s Dominico Spataro, who reached the 1,000-yard passing mark on the season during the game, finished 18-for-31 for 152 yards. Wyoming Area allowed one 25-yard completion and nothing else longer than 18 yards. … Aaron Crossley led the Wyoming Area defense with eight tackles, including two for losses, one assist and a broken-up pass.

Up next

Wyoming Area (5-1) is home Friday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference Class 3A Division game against Lake-Lehman, which took a 2-2 record into Saturday night’s game against Holy Redeemer. The Black Knights faced Lakeland in their opener and lost, 41-12.