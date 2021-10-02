🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area’s Harry Pugliese rusn 77 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter against Nanticoke Area on Friday night.

YATESVILLE — Things went rather well for Pittston Area in the first half Friday night. Even a mishap turned into a touchdown.

The situation changed quite a bit in the second half, but not enough to put a three-touchdown advantage in danger against an opponent struggling all season to find the end zone.

Running back Harry Pugliese scored all three touchdowns, the last when he picked up an errant shotgun snap and ran 12 yards for a score, as the Patriots defeated Nanticoke Area 21-0 in a Wyoming Valley Conference interdivisional game on homecoming night.

Pittston Area improved to 2-4 while Nanticoke Area fell to 1-5.

Pittston Area outgained Nanticoke Area 321-174, but 263 of the Patriots’ yards came in the first half. They had the ball just four times in the final two quarters, with three possessions ending in three-and-outs.

However, Nanticoke Area couldn’t muster much offense once again. The Trojans came into the game the WVC’s lowest scoring team — with just six TDs through five games — and exited in the same position.

Nanticoke Area running back Zach Fox ran well for a good portion of the game, finishing with 115 yards on 30 carries. His 31-yard run took the Trojans out of a hole at their own 4-yard line late in the first quarter after a goal line stand. They moved to the Pittston Area 12-yard line, but an interception by Robby Barbieri ended the 17-play drive.

It was more of the same in the second half. Nanticoke Area moved into Pittston Area territory three times, including starting a drive at the Patriots’ 24, yet failed to capitalize.

“We just couldn’t punch it in,” Nanticoke Area coach Ron Bruza said. “We have a young team with a good nucleus, but that’s not an excuse. We’re already in week six and mental mistakes at the wrong time are just hurting us. Fox was our workhorse tonight. We did different formations, tried to do different things, get some different guys the ball. It is what it is.

“The defense played nice. (Pittston Area) didn’t really put a drive on us. It was big plays and an error here or there.”

Pittston Area looked like it was going to win with ease early on. Quarterback Drew DeLucca, who missed last week’s game with Wilkes-Barre Area with an injury, hit on passes of 22 and 16 yards to receiver Kevin Lockett on the Patriots’ first two plays from scrimmage. Pugliese took a pitch and ran around left end for a 20-yard score on the fourth play.

Then, after a Nanticoke Area punt, Pugliese scored on a 77-yard run on Pittston Area’s first play to make it 14-0 at 7:37 of the first quarter. Nanticoke Area fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, but Pittston Area couldn’t punch in another score.

“Great start, great start,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said. “We came out and scored on the opening drive, then we get a stop and score again. Then we get a turnover on the kickoff and we don’t score. We should have scored. We had a screen wide open and overthrew it.

“It would have been nice to be up 21-0, but still 14-0 six minutes into the first quarter is a great start for us.”

Pittston Area scored on its final possession before halftime, overcoming three penalties including consecutive infractions after a first-and-goal at the Nanticoke Area 2-yard line. This touchdown wasn’t easy, as a shotgun snap hit off a player in motion and plopped down between DeLucca and Pugliese. Before DeLucca could even react, Pugliese grabbed the ball and ran 12 yards for a touchdown.

“It was a motion play and it hit off our tight end’s leg,” Pugliese said. “I just picked it up and ran into the end zone.”

Pugliese had a big half, rushing for 132 yards on eight carries. His second-half stats were indicative of how Nanticoke Area controlled the ball and he ran just seven times for 11 yards.

Pittston Area 21, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Pittston Area`14`7`0`0 — 21

First quarter

PA — Harry Pugliese 20 run (Robby Barbieri kick), 10:01

PA — Pugliese 77 run (Barbieri kick), 7:37

Second quarter

PA — Pugliese 12 run (Barbieri kick), 1:24

Team statistics`NAN`PA

First downs`11`13

Rushes-yards`50-148`23-163

Passing yards`26`158

Total yards`174`321

Passing`2-4-1`10-21-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-8`1-6

Punts-avg.`3-34.3`3-24.3

Fumbles-lost`3-1`1-0

Penalties-yards`3-15`6-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Nanticoke Area, Zack Fox 30-115, Ashton Brozusky 2-12, Alex Fine 7-20, Payton Kepp 9-3, Joe Krieger 1-2, Jaylin Collins 1-(minus-4). Pittston Area, Pugliese 14-143, David Sudo 2-4, Drew DeLucca 2-3, Drew Menendez 3-4, Alex Hoban 2-9.

PASSING — Nanticoke Area, Kepp 2-4-1-26. Pittston Area, DeLucca 10-21-0-158.

RECEIVING — Nanticoke Area, Fox 1-3, Seth Raymer 1-23. Pittston Area, Kevin Lockett 4-86, Pugliese 1-8, Barbieri 1-10, Gino Triboski 3-48, Adam Shovlin 1-6.

INTERCEPTIONS — Pittston Area, Barbieri 1-20.