The first-ever meeting between Wyoming Area and Southern Columbia in 2019 was quite a spectacle in two ways. One was at the stadium and the other was prior to the game.

Wyoming Area’s stands were packed, bringing back memories of games decades ago. There was a flyover by a local pilot in a vintage World War II plane. Even additional portable toilets were brought in to handle the overflow crowd.

Then there was the spectacle the week leading up to the game. The matchup wasn’t on the original schedule. Wyoming Area was supposed to play Holy Redeemer. Southern had Shikellamy. The four schools agreed that swapping opponents would make for more competitive games.

Everyone seemed on board … well, almost everyone. The Heartland Athletic Conference, where Southern is a member, didn’t like the idea of the Tigers tossing aside a conference game to play an out-of-town opponent. The game teetered for awhile until Heartland officials relented and allowed it to be played.

Southern won 42-0 and went on to win the PIAA Class 2A state championship. Wyoming Area followed the loss with six consecutive wins to capture the Class 3A state title.

Now, the teams meet for a second time at 7 p.m. Friday at Wyoming Area. A planned game at Southern in 2020 was scratched because of the COVID-19 pandemic as league and conferences throughout the state decided to play closer to home.

Wyoming Area gave up a chance to finish undefeated for only the second time in school history — joining the 1980 team — by swapping Redeemer for Southern. However, several since-graduated Warriors said playing Southern was the impetus for making the run to a state championship.

“We felt playing that level of a team at that point in the season allowed us to reach our potential competitively and put us in great position for the teams and level of competition we faced throughout that state playoff run,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said.

Southern doesn’t have five Division I recruits like in 2019. However, the Tigers mix speed, strength and precision execution in everything they do. That combination has been a staple for coach Jim Roth’s program, which has won a record 11 state championships.

Southern brings a 63-game winning streak into the contest. Running back Gavin Garcia, who recently verbally committed to Kent State, topped the 5,000-yard career rushing mark in last Friday’s 51-15 win over Loyalsock. The Warriors got a taste of him back in 2019 when his older brother Gaige was the main back. Gavin rushed seven times for 108 yards and four TDs in the 2019 win.

As if the younger Garcia won’t be difficult enough to contain, Southern also has PIAA Class 2A 100-meter gold medalist Braeden Wisloski and powerful fullback Wes Barnes. When opponents gang up on the run, quarterback Liam Klebon has been able to strike.

“They have top-level talent throughout their positions,” Spencer said. “They’re an outstanding team. Coach Roth and the Southern Columbia culture, he’s got them playing to possibly the highest standards in the state. This team presents that same type of challenge.”

Southern opened with a 43-0 win over Berwick and followed with a 41-0 victory over Bloomsburg before routing Loyalsock.

Wyoming Area started off with a 35-7 win against Hazleton Area and then defeated Wilkes-Barre Area 31-30. After disposing the two Class 6A schools, the Warriors returned to the Class 3A battleground to defeat Nanticoke Area 47-13.

The Warriors ran the ball 44 times and passed on just four occasions against Hazleton Area. The attack balanced out over the next two games as new starting quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick hit on 16-of-21 passes for 367 yards and seven TDs in those games. Wyoming Area has scored eight times on the ground and seven in the air, with seven different players crossing the goal line.

The offensive balance and diversity is a concern for Southern.

“It’s almost like preparing for two different games,” Roth said. “By that, I mean they’ll line up in an I-formation, two-back set and go double tight end and run the ball right at you. They they’ll turn around and run four receivers out of the shotgun.

“Most teams only do one main scheme, or use the second scheme once in a while or as a change of pace. They use both of them regularly. And they do both very well.”

WEEK 4 AT A GLANCE

Abington Heights (1-2) at Wyoming Valley West (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Abington’s Joe Repshis (106-70), 16th year; Valley West’s Jack Baranski (6-14) 3rd year

Last Meeting: Valley West 21-13 in 2019

First Meeting: Valley West 7-6 in 1996

All-Time Series: Valley West 13-9

Scouting Abington: The Comets ran into unbeaten Valley View and were trampled by the Cougars’ ground game in a 38-6 loss. Abington hasn’t done much offensively and is averaging 13.6 points per game. QB PT Cutrufello has throw four TD passes, but is connecting on only 30% of his throws. RB Declan Walsh leads a running game still trying to find its footing. The Comets were one of two District 2 teams not to play last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Scouting Valley West: Wyoming Valley West fell for the second consecutive week, losing 16-14 to Pittston Area. Workhorse RB Isaiah Cobb topped 100 yards once again, but needed 32 carries to achieve the feat. The run defense was strong once again. However, the first three opponents have struggled moving the ball on the ground all season. A very important game as both teams are trying to squeeze into the D2/11-5A playoffs.

Bottom Line: Valley West appears to be the favorite, but that was said last week and look what happened.

Berwick (1-2) at Selinsgrove (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s Carmen DeFrancesco (163-107), 25th year; Selinsgrove’s Derek Hicks (49-27), 7th year

Last Meeting: Berwick 23-7 in 2020

First Meeting: Berwick 9-6 in 1961

All-Time Series: Berwick 20-11

Scouting Berwick: Berwick got a couple rushing TDs from Aiden Mason, who finished with 118 yards, in the first quarter, but then the offense went flat in a 21-14 loss to Hazleton Area. The Dawgs have scored just three offensive touchdowns this season, all on the ground. Hazleton Area was the first opponent to put up impressive passing numbers.

Scouting Selinsgrove: The Seals picked up their first win last Friday with a 33-0 shutout of Shamokin. The defense recorded five sacks and allowed less than 100 yards. The offense isn’t very explosive despite the final score. QB Mark Pastore is hitting on just 31% of his passes and the ground game is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry.

Bottom Line: Should be a close game between two former Susquehanna Valley Conference rivals.

Carbondale Area (1-2) at Hanover Area (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Carbondale Area’s Jeff Arthur (1-2), 1st year; Hanover Area’s Rick Hummer (4-15), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Carbondale Area 22-18 in 2015

First Meeting: Hanover Area 30-6 in 1992

All-Time Series: Hanover Area 5-2

Scouting Carbondale Area: Arthur officiated football for a long time and now gets his view from the sideline. It wasn’t a pretty sight last week as the Chargers lost 41-10 to state power Old Forge. Their only touchdown came in the final minutes. Junior RB Vincent DePalma has been the main weapon. Aside from a big game in a 54-27 victory over Holy Cross, the offense hasn’t done much. The Chargers didn’t play last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes trailed Holy Cross by two points at halftime, but the offense failed to produce in the second half of the 22-14 loss. Hanover Area committed four turnovers after doing a good job protecting the ball through the first two games. The run defense has been leaky and surrendered 274 yards to Holy Cross.

Bottom Line: Neither teams has produced much offense thus far, so it could be low scoring.

Central Mountain (3-0) at Williamsport (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Central Mountain’s Shannon Manning (55-43), 9th year; Williamsport’s Chuck Crews (52-58) 10th year

Last Meeting: Williamsport 26-0 in 2019

First Meeting: Williamsport 47-20 in 2002

All-Time Series: Williamsport 12-6

Scouting Central Mountain: After a successful stint at Bellefonte, Manning took over Central Mountain this year. The Wildcats haven’t blown out anybody, with a 35-34 win vs. Shamokin coming when Shamokin elected to go for two points with 10 seconds left. QB Brett Gerlach has thrown the ball well and is the team’s main running threat.

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires dominated winless Mifflin County 24-2. They had excellent balance on offense with RB Nasir Hennigan and QB Frankie Morrone. WR Jamaire Harden had his second 100-yard receiving game. However, the unit has turned the ball over eight times this season. The defense held Mifflin County to under 100 yards of total offense.

Bottom Line: Williamsport seems to be a little bit farther along than Central Mountain.

Montrose (0-3) vs. Holy Redemeer (0-3)

7 p.m. Friday

at Northwest HS

The Coaches: Montrose’s Kerry Patton (1-4), 2nd year; Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (1-16), 3rd year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Montrose: Montrose played two games last season and two games this year. A lack of healthy players resulted in a forfeit loss to Riverside. The Meteors have been shut out in their two actual games 108-0. Over their last six games, they’ve been outscored 322-6. Based on reports, the program will take it one game at a time to determine whether it can field a team each week.

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals had no answer for Milton Area’s running game in a 35-12 loss. The defense is surrendering about 350 yards on the ground per game. The offensive formula looks very akin to past seasons. Unable to run the ball, Redeemer will rely on passing it. QB Jacob Hunter and pass catchers Justice Shoats and Zach Perta have been solid thus far. Expect a big game from the trio.

Bottom Line: The game was moved to Friday since Northwest’s game was canceled due to a COVID-19 situation. Redeemer gets its first win 24 hours sooner.

Pittston Area (1-2) at Hazleton Area (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (15-26), 5th year; Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (5-5), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 21-0 in 2020

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 31-0 in 1992

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 16-9

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots rallied for a 16-13 win over Wyoming Valley West, with QB Drew DeLucca and WR Kevin Lockett hooking up for the game-winner in the fourth quarter. The most impressive part of the victory was the run defense, which kept WVC leading rusher Isaiah Cobb in check. He got 105 yards, but it took 32 carries. The run defense struggled somewhat through the first two games.

Scouting Hazleton Area: Hazleton Area broke into the win column with a 21-14 victory over Berwick. New QB Tyler Wolfe had his best game of the season, throwing two touchdown passes. However, the running game hasn’t found success yet, although the effort vs. Berwick was a positive step. The pass offense has plenty of receivers, so the Patriots secondary will have their hands full.

Bottom Line: Both teams got much-needed wins last weekend. Hazleton Area probably gets another.

Shamokin (1-2) at Nanticoke Area (0-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Shamokin’s Henry Hynoski (15-20), 4th year; Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (43-71), 12th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Shamokin: Shamokin opened with a 6-3 win over Lewisburg and then lost 35-34 to Central Mountain when the Indians failed to convert a two-point attempt with 10 seconds left. Last week was a disaster – a 33-0 loss to Selinsgrove. QB Brett Nye was harassed all game by the pass rush. Hynoski was a fullback for the New York Giants for four years.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans enter off a 47-13 loss to Wyoming Area. Payton Kepp had 71 yards rushing, but 59 came on a scoring run. Otherwise, Nanticoke Area generated little offense against the undefeated Warriors. The passing offense has totaled 17 yards through three games. Turnovers are a major issue with nine through three games. The schedule, though, has been very tough.

Bottom Line: Nanticoke Area will probably have to wait another week to get its first win.

Southern Columbia (3-0) at Wyoming Area (3-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Southern’s Jim Roth (459-63-2), 38th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (82-54), 13th year

Last Meeting: Southern 42-0 in 2019

First Meeting: Southern 42-0 in 2019

All-Time Series: Southern 1-0

Scouting Southern: Southern Columbia wiped out Loyalsock 51-15, with RB Gavin Garcia becoming the fifth player in school history to top 5,000 yards rushing. His brother Gaige also accomplished the feat. The Tigers will eventually run out of Garcias, but not out of talent. Roth has a program like no one else. It constantly churns out incredible football players.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors trounced Nanticoke Area 47-13. QB Blaise Sokach-Minnick threw for four TDs as Wyoming Area has increasingly opened the playbook to some new pages the past two games. The 35-7 season-opening win vs. Hazleton Area featured a ground attack. Different guys are touching the ball and making plays.

Bottom Line: Neither team appears as strong as when they both won state titles in 2019, but there’s not much of a dropoff either.

Tunkhannock (2-1) at North Pocono (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (14-19), 4th year; North Pocono’s Greg Dolhon (43-52), 10th year

Last Meeting: North Pocono 33-25 in 2019

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 38-0 in 1972

All-Time Series: North Pocono 14-8

Scouting Tunkhannock: Think Tunkhannock and you think pass. But now the Tigers are getting production from the running game, in particular Bobby Schultz and Ty Konen. QB Ben Chilson has been a dual threat. Balance used to be an issue, but thus far it hasn’t been. If not for some miscues in the season opener vs. Abington Heights, Tunkhannock would be undefeated coming into the game.

Scouting North Pocono: The Trojans defeated Honesdale 46-21 as they scored on offense, defense and special teams. The game was 46-0 at halftime, so surrendering 21 points shouldn’t be looked at as a negative. QB William Soma doesn’t throw much, but has been successful when he does. North Pocono knocked off Pittston Area 37-0 to start the season and then fell 27-6 to Western Wayne.

Bottom Line: This could end up the closest game of the night.

Western Wayne (2-0) at Crestwood (0-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Western Wayne’s Randy Wolff (35-19), 6th year; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (15-9), 3rd year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Western Wayne: A COVID-19 issue wiped out the Wildcats’ game last week with Moore Catholic of New York. Expect RB Luke Janiszewski to do much of the heavy lifting on offense. He has 371 yards and four TDs in two games. QB Frankie Leyshon has been effective when called upon to throw. Wolff has done an admirable job keeping the program trending upward after some horrific seasons in the 2000s.

Scouting Crestwood: No one expected the defending D2-4A champions to be winless at this points, especially the Comets. One troublesome spot has been the offense. The running game has trended downward the past three weeks, although injuries could be the culprit. The Comets trailed 29-0 to Tunkhannock before mounting a rally behind backup QB Jay Swank before falling 29-21.

Bottom Line: If any team needs a win, it’s Crestwood. It won’t be easy to get one vs. the Wildcats.

Wilkes-Barre Area (1-2) at Delaware Valley (0-3)

4 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (82-83), 16th year; Del Val’s Keith Olsommer (158-92), 22nd season

Last Meeting: Del Val 32-21 in 2019

First Meeting: Del Valley 54-20 in 2019

All-Time Series: Del Val 2-0

Scouting WBA: WBA packed a season-worth of mistakes into four quarters of football at Dallas, resulting in a 45-0 loss. It was the worst loss in the program’s three-year history and came on the heels of an impressive showing in a 31-30 setback to Wyoming Area. Starting QB Javant McClary missed the game with an injury. Getting him back will help because then big-play threat Mekhi Nelson could be shifted around instead of behind center.

Scouting Del Val: The defending D2-6A champs are winless, but it might not be time to reach for the panic button. The schedule was brutal, with the three opponents a combined 8-1. Still, there is room for some concern. Aside from RB Joe Sciascia, the offense has been rather pedestrian. The passing game hasn’t produced whatsoever. As a result, all the scoring has come via the ground game.

Bottom Line: The winner here could be in line for a home playoff game.