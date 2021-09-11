🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Area girls tennis team is building momentum.

The Lady Warriors used a pair of three-set decisions Friday to defeat host Hazleton Area, 4-1, for their second straight victory and third in their last four Wyoming Valley Conference matches.

Wyoming Area, which lost its first two, used the win to reach the .500 mark for the first time this season at 3-3.

The Lady Warriors won all but first singles, with second singles player Jocelyn Williams rolling to a 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Ava Vacula, at third singles, and Jillian Graham-Erica Gilligan, at second doubles, each recovered from losing the second set to win tight third sets.

Morgan Slusser-Milanna Bocchiaro won in straight sets at first doubles.

Pittston Area 4, MMI Prep 1

Bethany Yashkus won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles Friday as Pittston Area also reached 3-3 in the WVC.

Quinn Carden won 6-2, 6-0 at second singles while Katie Koss-Laura Farber won 6-0, 6-2 at first doubles. Pittston Area added a forfeit at second doubles.

Wyoming Area 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Wyoming Area’s doubles teams did not lose a game during Wednesday’s victory.

Morgan Slusser-Ella Rau and Jillian Graham-Milanna Bocchiaro each won, 6-0, 6-0.

Jocelyn Williams won, 6-1, 6-0, at second singles.

Wyoming Area’s other point came by forfeit at third singles.

Dallas 5, Pittston Area 0

Second-place Dallas won every match in straight sets, not allowing more than two games in any set while winning Wednesday’s WVC match.

Pittston Area 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Laura Farber and Ayla Krieger won, 6-0, 6-0, at second doubles during Tuesday’s WVC victory.

Second singles player Quinn Carden and first doubles team Katie Koss-Jacy VanOsdel won in straight sets.

Megan Kapacs battled through a 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 victory at first singles.

Pittston Area received a forfeit at third singles.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area’s only loss in the last four matches came Tuesday against Wyoming Seminary, the WVC’s only unbeaten team.

Jocelyn Williams won three games at third singles for Wyoming Area while the other four points were taken by the Blue Knights by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

GOLF

Wyoming Area 194, Nanticoke 222

Wyoming Area ended a five-match losing streak with Friday’s WVC Division 3 road victory.

Pittston Area 160, Wyoming Valley West 168

Karl Pecha and Zack Valeski each shot 39 Thursday at Fox Hill Country Club to help Pittston Area win the WVC Division 1-2 crossover match and improve to 4-3.

Lake-Lehman 154, Wyoming Area 186

Lake-Lehman remained unbeaten in WVC Division 3 with Wednesday’ victory.

Hazleton Area 169, Pittston Area 176

Unbeaten WVC Division 2 leader Hazleton Area defeated Pittston Area Tuesday at Fox Hill Country Club.

Tyler Wassel shot a 41 in the loss.

Holy Redeemer 172, Wyoming Area 183

Holy Redeemer won Tuesday’s WVC Division 3 match at Lehman Golf Club.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 3, Holy Redeemer 1

Wyoming Area improved to 3-0 with Friday’s WVC Division 2 road victory.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Pittston Area 1

Adam Musto scored Pittston Area’s only goal during a loss in Thursday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Wyoming Area 6, Nanticoke 0

Kendall Heck posted his second straight hat trick to being the season while leading the host Warriors to Wednesday’s WVC Division 2 victory.

Dylan Kostik added two goals and an assist. Shawn Pawlowski scored the other goal.

Pittston Area 4, Nanticoke 3

Pittston Area won the Sept. 4 non-league road game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 6, Nanticoke 0

Wyoming Area improved to 2-1 Thursday with its second straight shutout win.

The game was the opener of the WVC Division 2 season.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Valley West spoiled the WVC Division 1 season opener for Pittston Area Thursday.

Pittston Area 9, Hanover Area 0

Pittston Area routed Hanover Area in Tuesday’s non-league game.

Wyoming Area 5, North Pocono 0

Anna Wisnewski scored two goals and Olivia Allen had a five-save shutout in Monday’s non-league win over visiting North Pocono.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Wyoming Area 1

Wilkes-Barre Area defeated visiting Wyoming Area in non-league play in the Sept. 4 season opener.

Nanticoke 3, Pittston Area 2

Nanticoke pulled out the win in the Sept. 4 non-league game.

Holy Redeemer 7, Pittston Area 0

The high-powered Holy Redeemer offense, which went on to score 17 goals the next day against Holy Cross, was impressive in the Sept. 3 victory to open the season.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Wyoming Area 0-2

Wyoming Area fell to Dallas, 15-50, and Wyoming Seminary, 6-15, Wednesday when the WVC began its season.

Pittston Area 10, Wilkes-Barre Area 27

Ali Butcher finished first in Wednesday’s WVC dual meet, two seconds ahead of Pittston Area teammate Samantha Ruszin.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Pittston Area 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 26

Preston Klem won by more than three minutes in Wednesday’s WVC opener.

Wyoming Area 1-1

Patrick Branley finished fourth in the three-team race when Wyoming Area defeated Wyoming Seminary, 23-32, but lost to Dallas, 18-43.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 8, Berwick 0

Pittston Area grabbed the early lead in WVC Division 2 Friday with the road rout.

Wallenpaupack and Abington Heights played to a tie Friday, dropping each to 1-0-1 behind Pittston Area’s 2-0.

The Lady Patriots are 2-2 overall.

Pittston Area 3, Tunkhannock 2

Morgan Hilbert scored one goal and assisted on the other two Wednesday when Pittston Area opened the WVC Division 2 season with the victory.

Mia Mariggi and Isabella Giardina scored the other goals.

Delaware Valley 1, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area lost the Monday non-league game on the road.

Wyoming Area 3, Lewisburg 1

Wyoming Area opened the season Sept. 3 by winning a non-league road game that was a rematch of the 2019 state tournament game that the lady Warriors also won.

Honesdale 6, Pittston Area 0

Honesdale rolled over host Wyoming Area in the Sept. 3 season opener.