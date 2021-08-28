🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area bounced back from an opening loss to win Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 golf matches on three straight days.

Zack Valeski led the team in scoring in the one win and tied for the team’s best score twice during the 3-1 start.

Pittston Area 114, Berwick 128

Pittston Area won the Friday afternoon road match that was shortened to six holes because of rain.

Tyler Wassel was medalist in the win.

Pittston Area 164, Wilkes-Barre Area 181

Zack Valeski shot a 2-under-par at Wilkes-Barre Golf Club Thursday to lead the Patriots to their second straight win.

Tyler Wassel did not let a triple bogey on his first hole stop him. He played the remaining eight holes in 1-under-par to finish with a 38, the second-best score in the match.

Karl Pecha shot a 43 to match the best score by the Wolfpack.

Matt Mesaris shot a 49 to complete the team score.

Pittston Area 178, Tunkhannock 182

The Patriots used balanced scoring to get past the host Tigers Wednesday at Shadowbrook Golf Resort.

Karl Pecha and Zack Valeski each shot 44s on the par-37 front nine. Tyler Wassel and Matt Mesaris shot 45s.

That combination helped Pittston Area overcome a 41 by Tunkhannock’s Josh Brown.

Wyoming Area 183, MMI Prep 202

Brady Noone shot a 42 Wednesday at Fox Hill Country Club, allowing Wyoming Area to even its record at 1-1 with the WVC Division 3 victory.

Jack Rusinchak, Jack Mulhern and Ryan Bonin all shot 47s.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 5, Wyoming Area 0

Dallas shut out visiting Wyoming Area in Wednesday’s WVC season opener for the Lady Warriors.

Ava Vacula created the closing match for Wyoming Area, winning three games in two sets of a loss to Audrey DelGaudio at second singles.

Hazleton Area 3, Pittston Area 0

Hazleton Area won Monday’s rain-shortened WVC opener.

Megan Kapacs, at second singles, and Jayda Eike-Ayla Krieger, at second doubles, were still battling when the match was halted.

Kapacs dropped the first set, 7-5, won the second set, 6-2, and was tied, 1-1, in the third set.

Eike-Krieger were up a set, after winning, 6-2.