DALLAS — Abington stole the lead and then tapped it way to a 9-5 victory over Greater Pittston Area in a Section 5 Little League 9-11 Baseball elimination game Monday at Back Mountain Little League.

Abington advances to play unbeaten Back Mountain National at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Harveys Lake Little League. If BMN loses, a second game will follow. The Section 5 champion moves to the state tournament at Pittston Township Little League.

Abington’s Greyson Locker made a delayed steal of home in the third inning to break a 4-4 deadlock. He waited for the catcher to throw the ball back to the pitcher before breaking for the plate.

Abington manager Paul Locker, Greyson’s dad, didn’t want to divulge what triggers the delay steal of home, but said it’s a combination of manager/player feeling when to do it.

“I tell him to get a good secondary (lead),” Locker said, “but I can’t give up all my secrets for tomorrow.”

He did say why Abington did another thing numerous times — bunt. Abington dropped down six bunts, with four of them resulting in singles. The only two innings Abington didn’t score there were no bunts.

“We don’t have the power, we have the speed,” Locker said.

GPA led 2-0 after the first inning with runs scoring on an error and a single by Avery Timms. Abington scored four times in the second, but GPA battled back in the bottom of the frame to knot the score 4-4. David Homschek and Gavin Gosolfi had consecutive RBI singles in the inning.

GPA added its final run in the fifth inning. Gisolfi led off with a single and moved to third on a double by Timms. Gisolfi then scored on a wild pitch third strike. The team made a final rally attempt in the sixth as Emery Dommes led off with a double. Abington reliever Darsh Patel, though, retired the next three batters to end the game.

NOTE: Tuesday’s action is at Harveys Lake Little League because Back Mountain will be used for the majors championship.

The original plan was to have both title games at Back Mountain, but rainouts forced the possibility of doubleheaders Tuesday in order to have Section 5 champions decided by the state deadline.