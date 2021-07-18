🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON – Jerry Ranieli brought an end to his 21-year high school coaching career as a Pittston Area baseball assistant by serving as the head coach Thursday night for the Luzerne team that defeated Lackawanna, 4-2, at Connell Park in a senior all-star game.

“The game was a lot of fun and there was a lot of talent,” Ranieli said. “The pitching was unbelievable.”

Ranieli was caught by surprise when he learned early in the game that the teams were playing nine, not seven, innings, but he adjusted the pitching plans accordingly.

Wyoming Area’s Matt Sorick got the win. He gave up the tying run in his only inning of work, the top of the seventh, but worked out of trouble to get two straight outs, one by strikeout, with runners on second and third.

“The kids really played hard, which I was pleasantly surprised by,” Ranieli said. “They wanted to win just as bad as the coaches.”

Ranieli is the former Greater Pittston Senior American Legion team field manager who has continued as a Legion baseball officer on the league and regional levels. He was assisted in the game by John Woytach, another Pittston Area assistant who is stepping aside because of a planned move out of the area.

Pittston Area’s P.J. Pisano started at right field and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Teammate Devin Markert started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a walk.

Wyoming Area had Jason Wiedl as the starting shortstop along with Sorick coming off the bench.

Sorick walked in his only at bat. He gave up a run on two hits and had a strikeout in his inning.

Marcus Danchision, the starting pitcher from MMI Prep, was named team Most Valuable Player after his two-out, two-run double bounced over the third baseman’s head for the game-winner.

Ryan Cesarini from Valley View as the Lackawanna MVP with two hits in the first three innings. He scored the game’s first run.

Marcus LaBuda and Matt Shamany from Hazleton Area joined Shane Wood from Tunkhannock in each pitching two scoreless innings in the win.

The game opened the doubleheader of the Lackawanna vs. Luzerne Baseball and Softball Senior All-Star Games at Connell Park. The doubleheader, presented by 570 Sports Show LLC, featured recent graduates of Lackawanna League and Wyoming Valley Conference schools.