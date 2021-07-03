🔊 Listen to this

Tim Biscotti and John Mikiewicz used the long final day of the John A. Allan Invitational to capture the lead, then expand it on the way to a six-stroke victory.

Biscotti-Mikiewicz shot 15-under-par, 234 for 63 holes in the 75th annual member-guest, better-ball tournament June 25-27 at Fox Hill Country Club.

The winning team trailed by eight shots after 18 holes on the first day and four shots after 18 more on the second.

Biscotti-Mikiewicz were 9-under-par over 27 holes on the final day.

The 18-team Championship Flight began the last day with the third 18-hole round. At that point, the field was trimmed to the top eight teams, who returned to the back nine of the course to complete the tournament.

Biscotti-Mikiewicz and third-place finishers Paul Keating-Matt Teesdale were the only teams to use less than 100 strokes to get through 27 holes on the final day.

Both teams shot 66 for the 18 holes, then followed it up by shooting 4-under, 32 on the last nine holes.

The final day surge pulled Biscotti-Mikiewicz past William Burke-Christian Davis, the leaders after each of the first two days.

Burke-Davis took early control with an opening round 63 for a three-shot lead on the field and followed it up with a 69 for a four-shot lead over both Biscotti-Mikiewicz and John Mulhern, Jr.-Zach Mulhern.

Burke-Davis played the final day in 1-over and finished second at 9-under-par, 240.

Keating-Teesdale used the strong final day to go from being in danger of missing the cut as part of a five-way tie for eighth place into the third-place finish. The team was 2-over-par through 36 holes, then 9-under over the 27 holes of the final day.

Mark Answini-Shamus Gartley were second following an opening day 66 and played at even par the rest of the way to finish fourth with a 244.

The Mulhern team wound up fifth, another stroke back.

Joseph Carroll-Eric Plisko and James Anzalone-Bill Musto tied for sixth at 247.

Carroll-Plisko improved each day. Anzalone-Musto had Sunday’s best full round with a 65.

Donald Crossin-Ryan Crossin finished eighth at 1-under.

The 10 teams that missed the cut included John Barone-Robert Santarelli, who were under par for 54 holes, and two teams at even par.

There were also 13 flights of competition using the Stableford system where teams earn points according to their score on each hole.

First Flight winners Chris Tracy-Ryan Tracy put up the highest Stableford score.

JOHN A. ALLAN INVITATIONAL

Championship Flight

(63 holes, par 249)

Tom Biscotti-John Mikiewicz`71-65-66-32—234`

William Burke-Christian Davis`63-69-72-36—240`

Paul Keating-Matt Teesdale`72-72-66-32—242`

Mark Answini-Shamus Gartley`66-71-72-35—244`

John Mulhern Jr.-Zach Mulhern`68-68-72-37—245`

Joseph Carroll-Eric Plisko`73-70-68-36—247`

James Anzalone-Bill Musto`72-72-65-38—247`

Donald Crossin-Ryan Crossin`71-68-71-38—248`

Missed Cut

(54 holes, par 213)

John Barone-Robert Santarelli`70-70-72—212`

David Kluger-Eric Williams`73-71-69—213`

Michael Hannagan-Tyler McGarry`74-71-68—213`

Michael Lazevnick-Brian Lombardo`73-71-72—216`

Brian Corbett-Robert Gill`74-71-72—217`

William Gill-Joseph Weiscarger`75-69-74—218`

Marty Behm-R.J. Nemetz`72-72-74—218`

Lorenzo Medico-Bill Medico`75-74-73—222`

Michael Crossin-Evan Joyce`72-74-76—222`

John Lasko-Zachary Stull`80-77-75—232`

Top Two Flight Finishers

(54 holes, Stableford points)

1st Flight – Chris Tracy-Ryan Tracy 121, Anthony Scatena-Michael Scatena 113; 2nd Flight – Len Coleman-Thomas Gill 113, Joseph Mantione-Joseph Patrizi 112; 3rd Flight – tie, Michael Boone-Floyd Bowen 101, Bob Glycenfer-Robert Glycenfer 101; Fourth Flight – Bill Briggs-Michael Valenti 94, Larry Morgan-Shawn McNamara 92; 5th Flight – Jeff Clemente-Stephen Clemente 97, Francis Crossin-Richard Crossin 93; 6th Flight – Don Loughney-Thomas Sharkey 108, Gary Quinn-Kevin Smith 96; 7th Flight – Gerald Gunster-Fred Lombardo Jr. 97, Thomas Burke-Karl Blight 86; 8th Flight – Thomas Burke-Pat Burke 95, Joe Graham-Ted Merli Jr. 91; 9th Flight – Dante Bovani-Jim Charney 95, James Clemente-Michael Clemente 84; 10th Flight – John Ferrett-Bob Palma 87, Matthew Blume-Charles Manganiello 85; 11th Flight – Enrico Connors-James Connors 89, Lawrence Medico-Ken Son 69; 12th Flight – Ronald Good-Rick Good 71, tie Jerry Champi-Craig Champi 70 and Alan Rosen-Max Rosen 70; 13th Flight – tie Leonard Selenski-Stephen Selenski 70 and Dave Voitek Jr.-David Voitek 70.