Tom Biscotti and John Mikiewicz played Sunday’s 27 holes in 9-under-par to move into the lead, then run away with the title of the 75th annual John A. Allan Invitational at Fox Hill Country Club.

Biscotti-Mikiewicz finished six strokes in front of William Burke-Christian Davis, the leaders after each of the first two days of the 63-hole event.

A total of 18 teams competed in the Championship Flight, playing 18 holes each day of the three-day event to determine the top eight teams, which proceeded to play the back nine one more time.

Burke-Davis took control with an opening round 63.

Biscotti-Mikiewicz trailed by eight strokes after one day and cut their deficit in half with a 65 on Saturday, the best score of the second round. They took a two-stroke lead with a 66 on Sunday’s first 18 holes, matching third-place finishers Paul Keating-Matt Teesdale for the best score of the round.

On the final nine, Biscotti-Mikiewicz and Keating-Teesdale again matched the best scores, each shooting 4-under-par, 32.

There were also 13 flights of competition using the Stableford system where teams earn points according to their score on each hole.

First Flight winners Chris Tracy-Ryan Tracy put up the highest Stableford score.

JOHN A. ALLAN INVITATIONAL

Championship Flight

(63 holes, par 249)

Tom Biscotti-John Mikiewicz`71-65-66-32—234`

William Burke-Christian Davis`63-69-72-36—240`

Paul Keating-Matt Teesdale`72-72-66-32—242`

Mark Answini-Shamus Gartley`66-71-72-35—244`

John Mulhern Jr.-Zach Mulhern`68-68-72-37—245`

Joseph Carroll-Eric Plisko`73-70-68-36—247`

James Anzalone-Bill Musto`72-72-65-38—247`

Donald Crossin-Ryan Crossin`71-68-71-38—248`

Missed Cut

(54 holes, par 213)

John Barone-Robert Santarelli`70-70-72—212`

David Kluger-Eric Williams`73-71-69—213`

Michael Hannagan-Tyler McGarry`74-71-68—213`

Michael Lazevnick-Brian Lombardo`73-71-72—216`

Brian Corbett-Robert Gill`74-71-72—217`

William Gill-Joseph Weiscarger`75-69-74—218`

Marty Behm-R.J. Nemetz`72-72-74—218`

Lorenzo Medico-Bill Medico`75-74-73—222`

Michael Crossin-Evan Joyce`72-74-76—222`

John Lasko-Zachary Stull`80-77-75—232`

Flight Winners

(54 holes, Stableford points)

1st, Chris Tracy-Ryan Tracy`121`

2nd, Len Coleman-Thomas Gill`113`

3rd, Michael Boone-Floyd Bowen`101`

4th, Bill Briggs-Michael Valenti`104`

5th, Jeff Clemente-Stephen Clemente`97`

6th, Don Loughney-Thomas Sharkey`108`

7th, Gerald Gunster-Fred Lombardo Jr.`97`

8th, Thomas Burke-Pat Burke`95`

9th, Dante Bovani-Jim Charney`95`

10th, John Ferrett-Bob Palma`87`

11th, Enrico Connors-James Connors`89`

12th, Ronald Good-Rick Good`71`

13th, Leonard Selenski-Stephen Selenski`70`