UNIVERSITY PARK — Rob Lemoncelli acknowledged the obvious disappointment of seeing a three-run lead get away in a state championship game.

But after taking his time to hug and talk to each player while giving out state silver medals, Lemoncelli used his walk off the outfield grass at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to reflect on the accomplishments that led the Warriors to that setting.

“We were definitely disappointed with the outcome of the game today, obviously,” Lemoncelli said after Kent State-commit Rocco Bernadina struck out 10 Warriors and delivered the game-winning, two-run double with two out in the bottom of the fifth to lift New Castle over Wyoming Area, 7-3, in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A baseball final. “But, … let’s rattle through the accomplishments of the best baseball team ever to play at Wyoming Area.”

The 2021 Warriors went five steps further than any previous Wyoming Area team, winning four games that others never even reached – the district final and the first three games of the school’s first trip to the state tournament.

“Wyoming Area’s been playing baseball since 1965 and they never reached a district championship, but these kids did that,” Lemoncelli said. “Those kids won a district championship.

“Then, they went on the road and won a first-round state game; then they went on the road and won a second-round state game; then they went on the road and won a third-round state game against the number-two team in the state to make it to the state championship.”

After outhitting Newcastle, 4-1, over the first 2½ innings to take the 3-0 lead, Wyoming Area was outhit, 10-1, the rest of the way as Bernadina settled in on the mound and was joined by six teammates in producing hits.

“No moment was too big for those kids and I couldn’t be more proud of them, regardless of win or loss today,” Lemoncelli said. “I’m proud to be the coach at Wyoming Area.”