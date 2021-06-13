🔊 Listen to this

Montgomery junior pitcher Faith Persing dominated in the circle and at the plate Monday when the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A state softball tournament opened.

Persing struck out 16 in a one-hitter and went 3-for-3 to lead District 4 champion Montgomery to a 7-0 victory over Old Forge in a game played at Central Columbia.

It was the 10th time this season that Persing either had a no-hitter or a one-hitter.

Persing, who walked three Old Forge batters, has seven no-hitters this season, including four in games that lasted just three innings because Montgomery won early on the 15-run rule. The other no-hitters were in five-, six- and seven-inning games and Persing now has three one-hitters.

Related Video

By the time she was done against District 2 champion Old Forge, Persing had gone four straight games with allowing an earned run, giving up just three hits and five walks while striking out 58 in 26 innings during that stretch.

Persing has struck out more than two batters per inning and more than 200 total on the season.

Offensively, she is batting .484 with seven homers and 24 RBI after adding a double and homer to Monday’s performance.

Montgomery scored in all but the second inning against Old Forge.

The Lady Devils, who entered the game with seven victories in their previous eight outings, finished 16-7.