Wyoming Area attack T.J. Kearns and offensive midfielder Ben Byers received honorable mention when Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse coaches selected their all-star team.

Trey Zabroski from conference champion and state semifinalist Crestwood was named Offensive Player of the Year, Quinn Kelly from Wyoming Seminary Defensive Player of the Year and Collin Gatrone from Holy Redeemer Coach of the Year.

Softball

The Dallas Kiwanis Club announced that it will hold its 41st annual Wyoming Valley Conference Senior All-Star Game June 26 at the Dallas Little League Field.

The rain date is June 27 at 6 p.m.