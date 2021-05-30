🔊 Listen to this

SHIPPENSBURG – Wyoming Area brought an end to a successful boys track and field season by earning two medals at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships Friday at Shippensburg University.

Sophomore Drew Mruk, a two-event state qualifier, took fifth in the javelin.

Nico Sciandra finished eighth in the 300 hurdles.

Wyoming Area won a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title with a perfect conference record this season and finished tied for second at the District 2 Class 2A Championships.

Mruk and Sciandra made sure the success stories continued into the final day.

Both, however, had hoped for a bit more.

“I was hoping for top three, but I’m still really happy that I got fifth and placed,” said Mruk, who finished 19th out of 24 entries with a shot put with a distance of 44-9 ¾.

Mruk’s 178-2 in the javelin came on the first of his six attempts – three in qualifying, three once the finalist nine contenders for eight places were determined.

Following a strong warm-up, Mruk put himself up with the early leaders.

“I was really focused on all the technique and form that goes into it, but I didn’t really have to think about certain parts of it,” Mruk said. “I just went and threw it.”

Sciandra had to be called to the medal stand to receive his award. He thought he had fallen short of the top eight along with missing out of his goals of setting a school record and contending for the title.

“I didn’t think I had medaled,” said Sciandra, emphasizing that he was disappointed with his time of 41.26 seconds. “It was a nice little surprise.”

Michael Branley also represented the Warriors. He placed 21st out of 26 entries in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:36.63.

District 2 javelin champion Toni Minichello was the only Wyoming Area girl to make it to Shippensburg. She placed 18th of 24 with a best throw of 112-0.