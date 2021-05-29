🔊 Listen to this

Jianna Eike, 16, right, picks up a free ball for the Patriots with teammate Danielle Winters, 11, left, and Warrior Sailym Jones (24), making the same attempt.

Emma Kelleher (11) gets congratulated by teammate Miranda Dominic (4) after she scored the first Warrior goal against Pittston Area on May 16.

Makenzie Switzer is shown scoring her 100th goal as a Wyoming Area Warrior.

Wyoming Area gave Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2 Class 2A champion Crestwood its biggest scare locally before falling short when the Lady Comets rallied in the final two minutes Monday for a 16-14 victory in the district semifinals.

Crestwood’s two losses and tie came outside of District 2. The Lady Comets won the district championship Thursday with another second-half rally, but moved in front much earlier in that 12-11 victory over Lake-Lehman.

Sofia Sabatini and Emma Kelleher scored six goals each for Wyoming Area, which took a 13-11 lead before Crestwood scored four straight goals late.

Wyoming Area’s defense held District 2 scoring leader Isabella Caporuscio to just two goals before she scored two more, the go-ahead and game-winning goals, in the last two minutes.

Halle Kranson’s second goal made it a one-goal game again, but Crestwood clinched its berth in the final with another goal in the closing seconds.

Makenzie Switzer had two assists for the Lady Warriors, who finished 12-3 with two of the losses coming to Crestwood.

Kelsey Kulak led Crestwood with six goals.

Wyoming Area 15, Dallas 9

Emma Kelleher scored nine goals May 19 when third-seeded Wyoming Area rolled to a home-field win in the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals.

Makenzie Switzer, who had five assists and shared the team groundball lead of six with Halle Kranson, and Sofia Sabatini scored twice each.

Wyoming Area 22, Pittston Area 1

Makenzie Switzer scored four goals, including the 100th of her career, when Wyoming Area celebrated Senior Day with a May 16 morning victory.

Switzer also had an assist and 11 groundballs in the win.

Emma Kelleher led the way with five goals and three assists.

Sofia Sabatini had three goals and three assists, Ava Gonzales three goals and two assists and Halle Kranson two goals and three assists.

Kylee Foy stopped four of five shots.

Jianna Eike scored for Pittston Area.

Wyoming Area finished 10-2 in the WVC for third place out of 15 teams.

Pittston Area had its season end at 4-10 for 11th place. The Lady Patriots, who did not play a non-league game, placed ninth out of 12 teams pursuing the eight District 2 Class 2A playoff berths.