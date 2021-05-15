🔊 Listen to this

Old Forge had four players selected to play for the County team in the 87th annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game, which is scheduled for July 21 at Valley View’s John Henzes Memorial Stadium in Peckville.

The all-star game for graduating high school players from the Lackawanna Football Conference was canceled for the first time last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Running back/linebacker Colin Holzman, quarterback Dante Lucarelli, receiver/returner/defensive back Michael DiGregorio and two-way lineman Jayden Rose are the Blue Devils scheduled to appear in the game against the City.

Proceeds from the game benefit the Lackawanna Blind Association.