District 2 has begun finalizing plans for its spring sports championships.

The district set dates and established other details for track and field, boys tennis and boys volleyball championships in the time since its most recent committee meeting April 8.

Pittston Area competes in Class 3A in track and field.

Wyoming Area is in Class 2A in track and field and boys tennis.

Neither school has a boys volleyball team.

District 2 has decided to maintain its format of separating its track and field championships by classification in a pair of one-day events, which, for this season, will be held at North Pocono instead of Scranton Memorial Stadium. The stadium is not available because of COVID-19 policies of the Scranton School District.

The Class 2A championships will be held for boys and girls March 17. Class 3A is scheduled for the next day. Competition each day begins at 3 p.m.

The district also established the qualifying standards athletes will need to meet to get into the championships.

Each school will be allowed one entry in all three relay events.

Qualifying standards for all events allow .24 seconds more for FAT timing than for hand-held timing.

The Class 2A girls standards, with hand-held standards listed: 100 hurdles, 19.3; 300 hurdles, 55.5; 100, 13.9; 200, 29.3; 400, 1:08.5; 800, 2:40; 1600, 6:12; 3200, 13:40; pole vault, 8-0; discus, 83-0; shot put, 28-0; javelin, 85-0; long jump, 14-8; triple jump, 30-0; and high jump, 4-7.

The Class 2A boys standards: 110 hurdles, 18.5; 300 hurdles, 46.5; 100, 11.9; 200, 24.7; 400, 56.1; 800, 2:15; 1600, 5:00; 3200, 11:00; pole vault, 10-6; discus, 115-0; shot put, 40-0; javelin, 138-0; long jump, 18-6; triple jump, 37-10; and high jump, 5-7.

The Class 3A girls standards: 100 hurdles, 18.1; 300 hurdles, 54.8; 100, 13.8; 200, 29.2; 400, 1:06; 800, 2:35; 1600, 6:05; 3200, 13:20; pole vault, 8-0; discus, 86-2; shot put, 29-1; javelin, 88-2; long jump, 15-3; triple jump, 31-3; and high jump, 4-11.

The Class 3A boys standards: 110 hurdles, 17.0; 300 hurdles, 44.5; 100, 11.6; 200, 24.4; 400, 55.4; 800, 2:08; 1600, 4:50; 3200, 10:50; pole vault, 11-0; discus, 121-10; shot put, 42-10; javelin, 145-0; long jump, 19-0; triple jump, 39-0; and high jump, 5-8.

Team tennis competition could start as early as April 30 if more than eight teams finish with .500 or better records in either Class 2A or 3A.

Those matches and the May 3 quarterfinals are set to be played on the home court of the higher seeds.

The semifinals and finals will be at Kirby Park May 5 with Class 3A semifinals at 11:30, 2A semifinals at 1 p.m. and finals to follow.

The first three rounds of the Class 2A singles will be May 8, beginning at 9 a.m., at Kirby Park.

Pittston Area, which has had a program in the past but does not have a team this season, would be eligible to enter singles players only. Class 3A singles begins at the same time at North Pocono.

The finals of both are scheduled for May 10 at 1 p.m., tentatively at Kirby Park.

Doubles follows a similar schedule with the same sites. Early rounds are May 15 and the semifinals and finals are May 17.